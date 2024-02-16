Thailand TikTok user lets dog pick lottery numbers (video)

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A local TikTok user hopes to strike it lucky in the upcoming national lottery draw by letting her dog pick the numbers.

The dog, named Poi Sian, has become the protagonist of a viral video, where it is seen selecting numbers written on paper. This peculiar approach to choosing lottery numbers has garnered attention for its creativity and novelty.

A reporter encountered the TikTok user recording a video yesterday evening, February 15, in which her dog was tasked with picking lottery numbers for the next draw. The owner of the clip explained that having sought blessings and lucky numbers from various gods and spirits for over two years without success, she has turned to her four month old, red and black female dog, Poi Sian, in the hopes of finally hitting the jackpot.

Poi Sian, who has been under her care since she was a puppy, was given the choice of selecting numbers twice, and intriguingly, the dog picked the same number on both occasions. This coincidence has led the owner to believe that her dog might be the bearer of luck she has been waiting for, playfully remarking that if they do not win this time, Poi Sian might as well pack up and head to the temple.

In another curious incident, a local village is abuzz with excitement after a dream about the Hindu god Ganesha led to the discovery of a banana tree sprouting a shoot from its centre, a phenomenon considered to be a sign of good fortune. Following a previous lottery win with a two-digit number, villagers are now hopeful that the three-digit number associated with the tree will bring prosperity to the entire community, reported Sanook.

In related news, Thailand lottery fever heats up for enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the latest draw today, February 16 with various sources hinting at the numbers that may bring good fortune. The collective buzz around these predictions gathers momentum, capturing the imagination of those hoping to strike it lucky.