Construction worker’s dream leads to staggering 12 million baht lottery win

PHOTO via Siam News

A 61 year-old construction worker from a village in Subsomotod, Beung Sam Pan District, Phetchabun province, won a staggering 12 million baht in the lottery after following the advice of a dream.

Samanee Plookjai purchased the winning tickets based on the dream’s suggestions. The Thai grandmother plans to use the money for her five grandchildren’s tuition fees, Sanook reported.

Samanee had dreamt of an elderly person instructing her to take eight eggs and rice to an altar. Based on this dream, she deciphered the winning numbers. The older person in the dream represented the number 9, the number of eggs represented the number 8, and the circular shape of the eggs denoted the number 0. With these interpretations, she purchased two lottery tickets with the number 132903.

Her main hope was to win the last three digits, which would have been sufficient to cover the tuition fees for her five grandchildren. However, to her surprise, she hit the jackpot and secured the first prize in the lottery, worth 12 million baht. Samanee intends to use some of the winnings to donate toward the construction of a temple, provide for her children, and settle her outstanding debts. Samanee said…

“I had a dream that someone older came into my dream and told me to take eight eggs and rice to place them on a shrine, and then I would have good luck..”

In related lottery news, A market fish vendor revealed he scooped yesterday’s Thai lottery thanks to a dream he had about his car. Amnat Charoen went to the local police station with his wife to confirm his winning lottery ticket today. A dream told him to bet on his car registration number, 132903.

Amnat was not the only lucky winner. A Pheu Thai Party MP Udom Kanmuang also celebrated winning in yesterday’s Thai lottery, scooping an incredible 24 million baht. He had four matching tickets.

A Thai Buddhist monk also won the lottery yesterday, scooping a 6 million baht jackpot in Thailand ‘s national lottery draw. He says he will spend the money on making repairs at his temple in Nakhon Ratchasima province.