Fortune teller reveals lucky lottery numbers, thrilling hopeful crowds

The Thevada Fortune Teller‘s office in Rayong held a ceremony, where locals sought blessings for luck after winning significant lottery prizes in the past. The auspicious numbers revealing event mesmerized the attendees.

The ceremony took place at Thevada Fortune Teller office located along BanKhai-BanBueng road in Nong Bua, Ban Khai District, Rayong. Niruth Lamdapwong, Thevada Fortune Teller (Psychic Communicator with Devas), led the ritual to awaken water’s magical power and light numbered candles. Students and locals gathered to partake in the rites and observe the enchanted water and numbered candles.

Following the ceremony, participants eagerly crowded around the water to examine the floating wax droplets, which appeared to swirl around even though the container remained stationary. This extraordinary occurrence generated excitement among all involved. The wax droplets formed the number 15, while the two numbered candles displayed 214 and 942. Participants took keepsake photographs for future lottery draws.

Thevada Fortune Teller Niruth advised people to believe in their good deeds, saying that good thoughts and actions bring positive results. He urged those seeking good fortune to practice good deeds, meditate daily, and maintain faith and determination in their work. By doing so, life would improve, and he wished everyone good luck.

He also mentioned making an appointment in advance, as only ten people per day can be accommodated. He clarified that his office does not offer karma corrections or solve personal issues. The revealed lucky numbers thrilled the locals at the ceremony, as they aspired to achieve the same success as previous attendees who had won lotteries or fulfilled their wishes with Thevada’s blessings.

