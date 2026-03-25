Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis

A restaurant owner in the Rawai area of Phuket reported a foreign couple to police after they were filmed entering the property without permission, using the swimming pool and consuming cannabis on-site.

The owner of Grills Nai-Harn shared a video online showing an employee confronting the couple and asking them to leave. In her post, she asked for help identifying them and claimed they may be staying in Soi Naya.

“Have anyone seen this foreign couple? They may stay in Soi Naya. A few days ago, they came with a matt and smoked ganja in my restaurant. They came again on Sunday and enjoyed swimming in my pool like their own home. Let me know if you find them.”

In the video, the employee was heard telling the couple they were trespassing and said he had previously seen them enter the restaurant on CCTV footage. He warned he would call police if they returned.

The foreign man responded in Thai, saying “sabai sabai,” asking the worker to take it easy. The employee refused and told him the incident was serious. The couple then quickly walked out of the property and repeatedly apologised.

Staff from the accommodation area also shared CCTV footage online showing the couple swimming. The staff member said they also used cannabis on the premises without permission.

The footage was reposted by several Thai news outlets. The Phuket Times Facebook page reported the couple used cannabis and drugs, did not have accommodation and often slept in public places. The page also claimed they begged for money and food.

Reports said the couple had caused disturbances in the community, including arguing with each other and harassing people while allegedly under the influence of intoxicants.

The restaurant owner later said she had already filed a police report, but officers had not yet arrested the couple.