Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 10:36 AM
73 1 minute read
Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Khwan Banjong

A restaurant owner in the Rawai area of Phuket reported a foreign couple to police after they were filmed entering the property without permission, using the swimming pool and consuming cannabis on-site.

The owner of Grills Nai-Harn shared a video online showing an employee confronting the couple and asking them to leave. In her post, she asked for help identifying them and claimed they may be staying in Soi Naya.

“Have anyone seen this foreign couple? They may stay in Soi Naya. A few days ago, they came with a matt and smoked ganja in my restaurant. They came again on Sunday and enjoyed swimming in my pool like their own home. Let me know if you find them.”

In the video, the employee was heard telling the couple they were trespassing and said he had previously seen them enter the restaurant on CCTV footage. He warned he would call police if they returned.

Foreigners sneak into Phuket restaurant
Photo via Facebook/ Khwan Banjong

The foreign man responded in Thai, saying “sabai sabai,” asking the worker to take it easy. The employee refused and told him the incident was serious. The couple then quickly walked out of the property and repeatedly apologised.

Staff from the accommodation area also shared CCTV footage online showing the couple swimming. The staff member said they also used cannabis on the premises without permission.

The footage was reposted by several Thai news outlets. The Phuket Times Facebook page reported the couple used cannabis and drugs, did not have accommodation and often slept in public places. The page also claimed they begged for money and food.

Related Articles
Foreign couple trespassing Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Khwan Banjong

Reports said the couple had caused disturbances in the community, including arguing with each other and harassing people while allegedly under the influence of intoxicants.

The restaurant owner later said she had already filed a police report, but officers had not yet arrested the couple.

Foreign couple in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Latest Thailand News
Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple breaks into Phuket restaurant to swim and smoke cannabis

5 minutes ago
Can immigration check your phone when you arrive in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Can immigration check your phone when you arrive in Thailand?

11 minutes ago
Laotian man kills and dismembers girlfriend in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man kills and dismembers girlfriend in Bangkok

50 minutes ago
Pattaya operation leads to 11 detained in migrant labour crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya operation leads to 11 detained in migrant labour crackdown

1 hour ago
CAAT cuts Songkran air fares by 15% to 30% to ease travel costs | Thaiger Tourism News

CAAT cuts Songkran air fares by 15% to 30% to ease travel costs

18 hours ago
Thai athlete treated for heatstroke during HYROX Bangkok 2026 | Thaiger Hot News

Thai athlete treated for heatstroke during HYROX Bangkok 2026

19 hours ago
Visa-free stay cut will not affect tourism, Thai foreign minister says | Thaiger Tourism News

Visa-free stay cut will not affect tourism, Thai foreign minister says

19 hours ago
Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think | Thaiger Travel Guides

Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think

20 hours ago
Injured Australian tourist found outside venue in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Injured Australian tourist found outside venue in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over Vietnamese tourist backpack theft | Thaiger Crime News

Myanmar man arrested over Vietnamese tourist backpack theft

21 hours ago
French man reports assault, 30,000 baht bill at Chiang Mai karaoke | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

French man reports assault, 30,000 baht bill at Chiang Mai karaoke

24 hours ago
American stays inside Suvarnabhumi for ten days, cites airfare rise | Thaiger Tourism News

American stays inside Suvarnabhumi for ten days, cites airfare rise

1 day ago
Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966 | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man searches for Thai wife and son with letter and photos from 1966

2 days ago
Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner attacked and robbed by 3 men at Phuket ATM

2 days ago
Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways ticket prices rise 10% to 15% as jet fuel costs jump

2 days ago
Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

2 days ago
Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

2 days ago
Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket | Thaiger Events

Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket

2 days ago
Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

2 days ago
Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

2 days ago
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger Bangkok News

Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

2 days ago
Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths | Thaiger Hot News

Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

3 days ago
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

3 days ago
Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family | Thaiger Crime News

Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

3 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 25, 2026, 10:36 AM
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.