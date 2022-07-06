World
Sri Lanka PM tells bankrupt nation to prepare for ‘difficult journey’
The Sri Lanka prime minister told the nation to prepare for “a difficult and bitter journey” as he declared the country bankrupt and prepared to approach the International Monetary Fund for a loan.
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday declared Sri Lanka “bankrupt” before making public that he had approached the IMF to figure a way out of the nation’s worst financial crisis in years.
“We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country. Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than in previous negotiations.
“Due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to (the IMF) separately. Only when they are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement at the staff level. This is not a straightforward process.”
Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves plunged to record lows, with money running out to pay for essential imports such as food, medicine, and fuel, leaving millions of people alarmed.
As a consequence of the crisis, schools have been suspended and fuel has been limited to essential services. In several major cities, including the commercial capital, Colombo, hundreds continue to queue for hours to buy fuel, where they clash with the authorities as they wait.
Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, said on Sunday that the country had less than a day’s worth of fuel left.
“In terms of fuel and food, our country was going to have to face this crisis at some point in time. Fuel was scarce. Food prices went up. Due to the recent global crises, this situation has become more acute and we who were in the frying pan fell into the oven.”
The 73 year old PM says he hopes to have a debt restructuring plan ready for the IMF by August. Once there is an agreement in place, a comprehensive loan assistance program would be prepared over the next four years.
Wickremesinghe added that he expects inflation to rise to 60% by the end of the year.
“This will be a difficult and bitter journey. But we can get relief at the end of this journey. Progress can be made.”
SOURCE: CNN
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok authorities remove transformers belonging to lot that caused fire
Sri Lanka PM tells bankrupt nation to prepare for ‘difficult journey’
Suspected insurgent shot dead by police in southern Thailand
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Phuket will have a tsunami drill on July 20 following multiple small tremors offshore
Songkhla officials investigate migrant smuggling network
Thailand to receive new LAAB Covid vaccine by end of the month
Attempt to bring an ancient Khmer sculpture home from NYC
Pattaya’s prisoners clean the city’s sewers to prevent flooding
What are transfer fees in Thailand property purchase and who pays them?
Mayor delivers election promise to rid Pattaya of its ugly cables
Migrant workers – even undocumented – can stay until 2025
Army helps repair houses of elderly and disabled in Phuket
Thailand’s tourism sector is asking for an additional 1 billion baht budget
Thailand agrees to build economic community with China
Burmese migrants reportedly stab Chon Buri man in revenge for deportation
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Laos3 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Phuket2 days ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Economy2 days ago
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
- Expats3 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Best of1 day ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- South3 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
- Bangkok2 days ago
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed