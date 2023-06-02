Abused Thai elephant in Sri Lanka set to be rescued

Photo from Facebook.

The Department of National Parks of Thailand is preparing to bring home an elephant named Plai Sak Surin, one of the three Thai elephants living in Sri Lanka, using an Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane, in early July. Plai Sak Surin, also known as Muthu Raja in Sri Lanka, was given to the Sri Lankan government by Thailand in 2001.

Over 22 years have passed since Plai Sak Surin was sent to Sri Lanka for training to participate in the annual sacred Tooth Relic ceremony. The Thai Department of Marine and Coastal Resources recently received a complaint from the Rally for Animal Rights & Environment (RARE), a Sri Lankan animal rights organization, about the elephant’s heavy workload and neglect. Plai Sak Surin was found to be emaciated, with a visible spine, rough skin, an abnormal left front leg, sores on the hips, and thin foot pads due to excessive standing.

Attapol Charoenchansa, acting Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, reported the progress of bringing Plai Sak Surin to Thailand after discussions with the Sri Lankan government and veterinarians. Upon arrival in Thailand, the elephant will be taken care of at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang province. The Forest Industries Organization will select two mahouts with significant elephant care experience to accompany the Department of National Parks’ delegation to Sri Lanka from June 6 to 9. These two mahouts will continue to look after Plai Sak Surin in Thailand.

The first mahout, 38 year old Torrachaisit Siri, is currently working with the Forest Industries Organization and has more than 10 years of experience working with elephants. The second mahout, Supachai Boon-geert, is 26 years old and has nine years of experience working with elephants. Both mahouts are also assistant veterinarians and will travel to Sri Lanka to help prepare Plai Sak Surin for the journey back to Thailand in July 2023.