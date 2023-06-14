Thai elephant’s fate hangs on flight fitness decision

Picture courtesy of Backbone MCOT Facebook

The fate of an ailing Thai elephant residing in Sri Lanka will be determined on June 28, as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment decides if the animal is fit enough to endure a six-hour flight to Chiang Mai. Minister Varawut Silpa-archa explained that a Thai caretaker team, consisting of veterinarians and two mahouts, has been preparing the elephant for its potential journey since its arrival in Sri Lanka on June 9.

The elephant, named Sak Surin, was one of three sent from Thailand as goodwill ambassadors to Sri Lanka in 2001. However, the Rally for Animal Rights and the Environment has raised concerns over the mistreatment of Sak Surin, while it said that the other two elephants are in good health, Bangkok Post reported.

Minister Varawut noted that the caretaker team has recently submitted an update report to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), which includes videos and photos indicating Sak Surin’s health has improved. “We have received a positive reaction from Sak Surin. The mahouts are training the elephant to be familiar with going in, out and staying in a cage and also practising lifting the cage,” he said.

The primary concern remains whether Sak Surin will be fit enough for the flight. A final decision will be made by the minister and the caretaker team on June 28, Minister Varawut said. If approved, Sak Surin is expected to arrive at Chiang Mai Airport on July 2.

Upon arrival, the elephant will undergo a 14-day quarantine period, either at the Chiang Mai Zoo or the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang, depending on his condition after the flight.

Four days ago, Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment allocated a budget of 19 million baht for the return of Sak Surin from Sri Lanka next month, as announced by Minister Varawut Silpa-archa. To read more click HERE.