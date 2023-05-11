Stranded in Thailand: Bankrupt foreign woman unable to return home

Photo via Channel 3

A foreign woman sought assistance from locals in Krabi province in the southern region of Thailand after she ran out of money. She is unable to return to her home country, the United States.

A cannabis shop owner near Ao Nang Beach in Krabi posted the story of the foreign woman on Facebook yesterday. He said the woman bought cannabis from his shop and urged him to share her story with the police because she wanted to go to Phuket and catch a flight back to the US.

The foreigner told the cannabis shop owner that she only had 300 baht cash on her. Apparently, some days she had as little as 40 baht, which she earned from busking nearby the shop. Sometimes, she asked for food from the restaurant in the area. Her sister transferred US$10,000 to her but she says can not withdraw the funds.

A member of the cannabis shop staff, 20 year old Cherdsak Boonmark, gave an interview about the foreign woman with Channel 3. He stated that the woman had shown him her wallet, which contained only 20 baht in cash. She asked him for help to go to Phuket and return home.

According to Cherdsak, the woman sometimes asked foreign tourists in the area for money. Cherdsak said he also gave her food and snacks. He did not know where the woman stayed, but she went to the area near his shop every day.

Channel 3 revealed that they reported the issue to the Krabi Provincial Immigration Office and requested that they investigate her identity and provide assistance. Many Thai netizens expressed their concern over the foreign woman, and many others suggested that she should seek assistance from the embassy of her country in Thailand.

Last year, a similar issue occurred to an American man in Phuket. The man reportedly had depression and committed suicide at Phuket Airport because he had no money to return home.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.