Thai Airways resumes flights to Sri Lanka next month

Thai Airways (THAI) gears up to grace the runways of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) once again, starting April 1.

With daily flights on the agenda, travellers are in for a treat as they embark on a journey of exploration and adventure.

The resumption of THAI” operations is not just a mere flight schedule update, it is a boost for the tourism sector, which has been eagerly awaiting its return. The numbers speak volumes, with a staggering 207,182 passengers jetting in during January and an equally impressive 218,350 in February with over 60 cities sprawled across 28 countries on the itinerary.

As the sun sets on Sri Lanka’s aviation landscape, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Pvt.) Limited (AASL) welcomes THAI back to its main gateway. By February, a total of 36 esteemed airlines would have graced Sri Lanka’s skies, cementing its status as a pivotal player in the aviation industry, reported Daily Mirror LK.

In related news, THAI witnessed a significant rebound in its earnings following an increase in air travel demand. The airline reported a net profit of 28.1 billion baht last year, a substantial recovery from the 272-million-baht loss experienced in the previous year. This is the second-highest annual net income recorded by the company, surpassed only by the 55-billion-baht profit in 2021, primarily attributed to an 81.5 billion baht gain from debt restructuring.

In other news, THAI and AerCap have signed agreements to lease 17 aircraft to THAI. These aircraft include four Airbus A350-900, three Boeing 787-9, and 10 Airbus A321neo airliners. THAI acquired these in 2023 as part of its short-term fleet development.

Two of the four A350 aircraft have been transferred over while the other two will be sent to THAI within the first two quarters of this year. The 787 aircraft will be delivered in the second quarter of next year.

As for the A321neo airliners, these will be handed over from the third quarter of next year through the second quarter of the following year, 2026.