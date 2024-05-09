Man with cannabis on AirAsia flight arrested at Sri Lanka Airport

Photo courtesy of Daily Mirror Sri Lanka

A 32 year old club dancer’s audacious attempt to smuggle a staggering 500 million Sri Lankan Rupees (approximately 61 million baht) worth of cannabis into Sri Lanka was thwarted by vigilant officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The culprit, whose identity remains undisclosed, fell into the hands of the Police Narcotics Division following a meticulous investigation. Inside his luggage, authorities uncovered a concealed stash of Kush weighing a hefty 5 kilogrammes, meticulously packed into 36 parcels.

The daring smuggler had brazenly tried to slip through security checks upon his arrival on AirAsia flight FD-140 from Bangkok.

A spokesperson for the Police Narcotics Bureau emphasised the seriousness with which authorities tackle such illicit activities, reported Daily Mirror Sri Lanka.

“This seizure is a significant victory in our ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking.”

In related news, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin announced a significant shift in Thailand’s drug policy. He expressed his intention to reduce the minimum amount of amphetamine tablets that would classify possession as a criminal act. Currently, the law considers possession of five or more tablets as a crime, a reduction from the previous threshold of 15, implemented last year.

After speaking to the press after his initial executive board meeting since his recent appointment, Somsak outlined his primary focus on combating narcotics.

In other news, Manchester Crown Court witnessed a case where a 27 year old man was exposed as a drug mule caught with a staggering 30 kilogrammes of cannabis at Manchester Airport. The man’s involvement in the smuggling saga began when a dispute emerged following a charity boxing event.

To settle the feud, the suspect embarked on a trip to Thailand in December last year. Customs officials intercepted the man upon his return to Manchester, detaining him after discovering the hefty consignment of class B drugs in his possession.

Despite being paid 2,000 British pounds (approximately 90,000 baht) for his role and having his expenses covered, the drug mule refused to reveal the identities of his accomplices.