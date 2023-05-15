Indian bride murdered by groom on wedding day shocks nation

Indian bride murdered on her wedding day

A shocking case has emerged of an Indian bride being murdered on her wedding day, with the appalling revelation that the culprit was the groom. This horrifying incident has left the public in disbelief and distraught.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Thursday, May 4, coinciding with the wedding day of the 21 year old Indian bride, who shall be referred to as “A,” and her 27 year old electrician fiancé, “B.” Local police in Lucknow provided details of the tragic events that unfolded that day.

On the morning of the incident, A left home to visit a beauty salon before her wedding, scheduled to take place later in the evening. However, several hours passed, and the young woman did not return home or answer her phone, causing her family to grow increasingly alarmed. They searched the beauty salon but found no trace of her, and eventually filed a missing person report at the police station.

The police responded swiftly, scouring the anticipated route A would have taken and examined her phone records, which revealed that the last person to call her was her fiancé, B. Consequently, the authorities brought him in for questioning on suspicion of being connected to A’s disappearance. Initially, B denied any knowledge of her whereabouts, claiming he had been preoccupied with wedding preparations. However, he ultimately confessed to his crime.

As it transpired, on the morning of May 4, B had called A to meet him for a discussion, taking her to a secluded spot in a forest for a picnic. An argument broke out between the couple, and seizing the opportunity, B strangled his bride-to-be with her scarf. He then switched off her phone and returned home as if nothing had happened. The police followed B’s confession to the crime scene, where they discovered A’s lifeless body.

B went on to confess his motive for murdering his fiancée on their wedding day, stating he had never wanted to marry her in the first place but felt forced into it, as he was not ready for such a commitment. He agreed to the wedding merely to appease his fiancée but began to panic as the day approached. Ultimately, he decided to take her life.

The 27 year old accused has been arrested and now faces charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 364 (kidnapping or abduction of the victim), 302 (murder), and 201 (providing false information), reports Sanook.