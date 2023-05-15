Mystic temple draws crowds seeking fortune ahead of lottery results

Photo Courtesy Sanook

Today, it was observed that a large number of people visited the revered site of Arsom Ruesi Thep in the Ayutthaya province, Thailand. There, hopeful individuals paid their respects to the sacred Ruesi statue, seeking good luck and blessings. They were particularly drawn to the charity pavilion, where many gathered in the days leading up to the lottery draw.

As these visitors looked closely, they noticed an intriguing pattern of numbers formed by the reflection of candlelight on the enchanted water basin in front of the statue. Visible were the numbers 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6, while another group of numbers, 321 and 406, appeared clustered together. Many people captured photos from various angles, hoping to use these numbers as they tried their luck in the upcoming lottery.

In addition to the numbers discovered in the basin, some individuals looked to political preferences as inspiration for their lottery choices. It was said that many individuals took the ballot count of their favorite political parties, as well as that of the winning party, as potential lucky numbers to be used for their lottery participation as reported by Sanook.