Wedding revenge: groom exposes bride’s affair with best man with s*x pics (Video).

Jaws dropped at a wedding reception in the UK after a groom exposed his bride’s cheating by distributing photos of her having sex with the best man. The incident was recounted by wedding planners Georgie and Beth during an episode of the Unfiltered Bride podcast.

Host Georgie shared the story with her co-host Beth on their latest podcast clip on TikTok.

Georgie said…

“I’ve got another story to tell you. I can’t tell you who told me because I’m not really allowed to tell the story.”

Beth jokingly shouted…

“Fraud!”

Georgie continued…

“F*** it, I’m going to tell the story anyway. So there was a wedding, and they did the wedding, the bride and groom.

“[They] got married, lovely ceremony and drinks reception – they sat down and had their food. Speeches [came] after food. The father of the bride does his thing.

“Groom stands up and says, ‘Just before I like properly get started, there’s envelopes coming round now if you could all open them up. Yeah, those are pictures of the bride f****** the best man, so I’ll be leaving now.

“[He] drops the microphone and him and all his family knew about it, and left. Because they wanted the bride to have had to pay for the food.”

Beth responded…

“So the bride had to pay for everything?”

Georgie replied…

“The bride’s family paid for everything. Karma is a b****. Karma is a b****, the best man as well!”

Many people took to the comment section to react to Georgie’s story, with some applauding the groom for his plotting. One person said…

“Life is all about timing !! What a legend !!”

Another said…

“Imagine the other guests just sitting there like, ‘so… will there still be cake or…'”

Another said…

“My mouth actually dropped. OMG!!!”

Another admitted…

“I don’t blame him at all! I’d do the same.”

One user asked…

“But if they’re at the reception making speeches then they’ve already had the ceremony and he married her…”

Another said…

Follow us on :













“Can get it annulled easily because of the proof of infidelity I’m guessing.”