Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
340 2 minutes read
Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam
Picture courtesy of อนันต์ อัศวกิตติกวิน Facebook

A police colonel was reportedly caught bringing a cheat sheet into a judicial examination room, as confirmed by the Administrative Court, who assured that no examination leak occurred. The incident, highlighted by the social media page Big Krian, happened on March 15.

The Administrative Court’s office issued a statement today, March 17, addressing the situation where an exam candidate brought documents into the examination room for a position as a judge at the Administrative Court.

The exam took place at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Centre in Pathum Thani province.

The statement clarified that one candidate violated examination procedures by smuggling documents, which included copies of legal provisions. However, these documents did not contain any court rulings or answers to the exam questions.

Related Articles

On the day of the exam, all responsible for setting the questions are required to remain in a secure environment, disconnected from any form of communication, until all candidates have entered the examination room. This procedure ensures that the exam content remains confidential and prevents any leaks.

The Administrative Court’s office confirmed that they will strictly adhere to legal protocols and relevant regulations in handling this matter. The incident, involving a police colonel, had gained significant attention after being publicised on social media, reported KhaoSod.

Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of อนันต์ อัศวกิตติกวิน Facebook

Cheat sheet

Police Lieutenant General Achyan Kraithong, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, addressed a case involving a police officer, ranked Colonel, who was caught bringing cheat sheets into an exam for an Administrative Court judge position. Police General Kittirath Phanphat, the National Police Commissioner, was informed and ordered an investigation.

Initial findings confirmed that the officer, who held the position of Deputy Commander in Provincial Police Region 8, was temporarily assigned to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4.

The cheating was discovered by the Administrative Court judge overseeing the exam, who contacted the Pathum Thani Provincial Police. Police Major General Yutthana Jonkhun and Police Colonel Athimes Cheysaranwich from Klong Luang Police Station attended the examination centre to gather facts from the officials in charge.

The officer was questioned and agreed to provide a statement. The exam officials indicated that they would hold a meeting to confirm the facts and forward the case to the Royal Thai Police for further action.

The National Police Commissioner instructed Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembutr, the Police Chief of Region 1, to collaborate with the Administrative Court to ensure a fair and thorough investigation and gather all relevant evidence.

In terms of disciplinary action, the National Police Commissioner ordered immediate proceedings. If the officer is found guilty of cheating in the exam, it will be regarded as a serious violation under the Police Act of 2022, Section 112 (6), with significant damage to the police force’s integrity. The officer’s suspension or temporary removal from their position will also be considered.

An additional investigation will be conducted into the officer’s temporary assignment to ISOC Region 4, including whether the officer was absent from their original unit and if the exam time was properly approved in line with regulations, reported Thai PBS.

The spokesperson emphasised the National Police Commissioner’s commitment to decisive action, both criminally and disciplinarily, to set a strong example. Any act of cheating, especially for a judicial position, is completely unacceptable and will be dealt with swiftly and seriously.

Latest Thailand News
Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam Crime News

Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam

7 hours ago
Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video) Phuket News

Shell shocked: Minister calls for united front to save dugongs (video)

7 hours ago
Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault Thailand News

Thai tomboy breaks up with girlfriend for refusing to back false assault

7 hours ago
Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged South Thailand News

Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

8 hours ago
Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel Thailand News

Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

8 hours ago
Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers Phuket News

Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

8 hours ago
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman Thailand News

Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

8 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police seize 50 million baht meth pills haul

9 hours ago
Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video) Pattaya News

Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video)

9 hours ago
Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague&#8217;s strange rituals Thailand News

Thai woman alleges black magic after ex-colleague’s strange rituals

9 hours ago
Man shoots temple disciple in Pathum Thani, claims self-defence Thailand News

Man shoots temple disciple in Pathum Thani, claims self-defence

9 hours ago
SMU supports women in tech to strengthen Thailand’s digital growth Education

SMU supports women in tech to strengthen Thailand’s digital growth

9 hours ago
Police nab drug dealer with 43 kilos of meth in Nakhon Pathom Crime News

Police nab drug dealer with 43 kilos of meth in Nakhon Pathom

9 hours ago
Bite club: German man sinks teeth into Korat dentist, sparks panic Thailand News

Bite club: German man sinks teeth into Korat dentist, sparks panic

10 hours ago
Baht luck: German and Indian tourists pickpocketed in Pattaya Pattaya News

Baht luck: German and Indian tourists pickpocketed in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Shoddy washing machine sparks fire in Pattaya Pattaya News

Shoddy washing machine sparks fire in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Thai tourism ministry cracks down on foreign-led tour businesses Thailand News

Thai tourism ministry cracks down on foreign-led tour businesses

10 hours ago
Bolt from the blue: Transport Ministry speeds up rider crackdown Thailand News

Bolt from the blue: Transport Ministry speeds up rider crackdown

11 hours ago
Foreigner assaults Thai man after alleged hit-and-run in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreigner assaults Thai man after alleged hit-and-run in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Community aids suicidal woman at Bang Pakong pier Thailand News

Community aids suicidal woman at Bang Pakong pier

11 hours ago
Dope busted: British nationals caught in Kho Samui cannabis caper Koh Samui News

Dope busted: British nationals caught in Kho Samui cannabis caper

11 hours ago
Thai couple bring 24kg of cannabis to Japan in luggage mix-up Thailand News

Thai couple bring 24kg of cannabis to Japan in luggage mix-up

12 hours ago
Motorcycle crash on Highway 331 kills couple in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Motorcycle crash on Highway 331 kills couple in Chachoengsao

13 hours ago
Bridge over troubled water: BMA&#8217;s Bangkok river crossing race Bangkok News

Bridge over troubled water: BMA’s Bangkok river crossing race

13 hours ago
Rescue diver&#8217;s body found in Ping River after fishing accident Chiang Mai News

Rescue diver’s body found in Ping River after fishing accident

13 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
340 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

Volunteer escapes car bomb attack in Pattani, vehicle damaged

8 hours ago
Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

Thai woman loses hand after shirt caught in motorcycle wheel

8 hours ago
Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

Race against crime: Phuket police crack down on illegal street racers

8 hours ago
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

8 hours ago