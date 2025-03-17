Police colonel caught with cheat sheet in Thai judicial exam

Picture courtesy of อนันต์ อัศวกิตติกวิน Facebook

A police colonel was reportedly caught bringing a cheat sheet into a judicial examination room, as confirmed by the Administrative Court, who assured that no examination leak occurred. The incident, highlighted by the social media page Big Krian, happened on March 15.

The Administrative Court’s office issued a statement today, March 17, addressing the situation where an exam candidate brought documents into the examination room for a position as a judge at the Administrative Court.

The exam took place at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Centre in Pathum Thani province.

The statement clarified that one candidate violated examination procedures by smuggling documents, which included copies of legal provisions. However, these documents did not contain any court rulings or answers to the exam questions.

On the day of the exam, all responsible for setting the questions are required to remain in a secure environment, disconnected from any form of communication, until all candidates have entered the examination room. This procedure ensures that the exam content remains confidential and prevents any leaks.

The Administrative Court’s office confirmed that they will strictly adhere to legal protocols and relevant regulations in handling this matter. The incident, involving a police colonel, had gained significant attention after being publicised on social media, reported KhaoSod.

Cheat sheet

Police Lieutenant General Achyan Kraithong, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, addressed a case involving a police officer, ranked Colonel, who was caught bringing cheat sheets into an exam for an Administrative Court judge position. Police General Kittirath Phanphat, the National Police Commissioner, was informed and ordered an investigation.

Initial findings confirmed that the officer, who held the position of Deputy Commander in Provincial Police Region 8, was temporarily assigned to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4.

The cheating was discovered by the Administrative Court judge overseeing the exam, who contacted the Pathum Thani Provincial Police. Police Major General Yutthana Jonkhun and Police Colonel Athimes Cheysaranwich from Klong Luang Police Station attended the examination centre to gather facts from the officials in charge.

The officer was questioned and agreed to provide a statement. The exam officials indicated that they would hold a meeting to confirm the facts and forward the case to the Royal Thai Police for further action.

The National Police Commissioner instructed Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembutr, the Police Chief of Region 1, to collaborate with the Administrative Court to ensure a fair and thorough investigation and gather all relevant evidence.

In terms of disciplinary action, the National Police Commissioner ordered immediate proceedings. If the officer is found guilty of cheating in the exam, it will be regarded as a serious violation under the Police Act of 2022, Section 112 (6), with significant damage to the police force’s integrity. The officer’s suspension or temporary removal from their position will also be considered.

An additional investigation will be conducted into the officer’s temporary assignment to ISOC Region 4, including whether the officer was absent from their original unit and if the exam time was properly approved in line with regulations, reported Thai PBS.

The spokesperson emphasised the National Police Commissioner’s commitment to decisive action, both criminally and disciplinarily, to set a strong example. Any act of cheating, especially for a judicial position, is completely unacceptable and will be dealt with swiftly and seriously.