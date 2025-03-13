Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

A Thai bride-to-be sued her future husband for jilting her at the altar in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and causing her damages over 500,000 baht. The accused groom-to-be denied the allegations and claimed that his girlfriend’s family threatened to kill him.

The 34 year old Thai woman, Nack, filed a complaint against her 33 year old boyfriend, Ton, at Chauat Police Station on March 12, accusing him of committing fraud of 500,000 baht. Ton reportedly failed to show up for the wedding on March 11, despite the rings, wedding attire, food, and other decorations being fully prepared.

Nack tearfully told the police that she met Ton on social media, and they had been in a relationship for a year and six months before arranging the wedding. Her family requested a dowry of 300,000 baht in cash and nearly 100,000 baht in gold, which Ton agreed to.

Nack explained that Ton previously worked as a salesperson at a house paint company but quit the job to open a paint store after the wedding. However, while Ton was unemployed, he allegedly used her money for personal expenses, borrowed her car and motorcycles, and then pawned them for cash.

Despite these actions, Nack continued with her plans to marry him but her disappointment grew.

On the wedding day, Nack said she contacted Ton through every possible means but he ghosted her. She went to his home to search for him, but he was not there. His family claimed that Ton was injured in a motorcycle accident but when Nack checked with every hospital, she found no evidence of his treatment.

Alleged leg injury

Ton later spoke to ThaiRath to explain his side of the story. He claimed that when he was working as a salesperson, he had been giving Nack 10,000 baht each month, which they had saved for their wedding.

After quitting his job, he lost his income and borrowed money from her. However, he did not sit idly at home but sought work by fishing for shrimp and selling them.

Ton explained that the wedding was planned within the budget they saved together but Nack’s family continued to interfere.

He further claimed that he collapsed in the bathroom the day before the wedding and was rushed to the hospital.

The doctor advised him to stay in the hospital, as his leg tendon was torn, but Ton insisted on leaving to attend the wedding the next day. The doctor allowed him to leave at 6am the following morning.

While Ton was receiving treatment, more than ten members of Nack’s family arrived at the hospital and confronted him. They reportedly threatened to kill him and his mother if he did not attend the wedding. He said he was confused but assured them he would go.

However, the threats continued, and Nack’s family kept calling him, leading his mother to report the death threats to the police. Fearing for the safety of himself and his family, Ton decided not to attend the wedding.

Ton asked the bride-to-be to clarify the 500,000 baht loss, as he also contributed to the wedding expenses, including giving her 20,000 baht as she requested.

Ton admitted that he previously cancelled a wedding with another woman but explained that he had to do so because he discovered she was unfaithful, having an affair with one of his close friends.

Ton insisted that he would never reunite with Nack after this incident, adding that he had been under a great deal of stress due to the public condemnation.

Police have not yet provided further details on the legal proceedings, and the bride-to-be has not made any further statements.