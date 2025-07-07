Thai officials intercept 16,000 untaxed cigarette packs at border

Border smugglers outwitted in dawn sting operation

Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Thai officials intercept 16,000 untaxed cigarette packs at border
Thai police successfully intercepted and apprehended two Cambodian nationals attempting to smuggle nearly 16,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes across the Thai-Cambodian border near the Khao Din market yesterday, July 6.

The operation involved the 1303rd Ranger Company, the 13th Ranger Regiment, the Khlong Hat Task Force from the Burapha Force, and the Sakaeo excise department.

Officials had been alerted by a source about potential smuggling activities through natural crossings behind the Khao Din market, also known as Sri Phen market. Acting on this information, they organised a patrol in the area, during which they encountered people carrying red sacks.

Upon questioning, two Cambodians admitted to transporting these sacks containing untaxed cigarettes, intending to bring them into the market behind the Khao Din area in Khlong Hat district, Sakaeo province. Both people were subsequently detained for further questioning.

The investigation revealed the identities of the two Cambodian men: 36 year old Kiet Kay and 22 year old Khay Chuen. They were found with approximately 15,600 packs of foreign cigarettes.

Following the interrogation, officials documented the seizure and transferred the confiscated goods to the Sakaeo excise department. The cigarettes and the detained people were then taken to Khlong Hat Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, customs officials in Nong Khai intercepted a Laotian man attempting to smuggle over 672 kilogrammes of kratom leaves hidden in a van. The leaves were packed into 12 sacks, intended to be transported out of Thailand.

