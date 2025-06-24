Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia

Tightened border checks follow illicit trade concerns

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
179 2 minutes read
Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Sa Kaeo are intensifying inspections at the Khao Din checkpoint to prevent illegal oil transportation to Cambodia, following Cambodia’s decision to halt oil imports from Thailand. Historically, oil has been transported by sea between the two countries, with the latest shipment recorded yesterday, June 23.

At the permanent border checkpoint in Ban Khao Din, Klong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province, the atmosphere reflects the Ministry of Commerce’s ban on importing cassava from Cambodia.

Despite this, Sa Kaeo province allows cassava importation at two specific points: the Khao Din permanent checkpoint, where only trucks with more than six wheels are permitted, and the Ta Phraya relaxed point, limited to trucks with six wheels or fewer. The eastern forces have restricted the number of trucks entering and exiting to 70 per day.

Truck convoys, including 18-wheelers from various companies, fill the parking area at the Baan Klong Luek permanent checkpoint as drivers engage with customs officers and shipping agents. They prepare to transport cassava from Cambodia, lining up for document checks starting from 9.30am.

Customs officers and Border Patrol Police 13 conduct thorough inspections, even of empty trucks. The process takes nearly two hours to clear all vehicles.

Customs officers at Ban Khao Din reveal that although the Ministry of Commerce has not issued an official written order to ban cassava imports, discussions on the topic continue. Thus, cassava imports from Cambodia remain permitted.

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Once shipping documents are prepared, customs officers allow trucks to proceed to Cambodia. An urgent official ban could be implemented immediately if received.

Related Articles

Officials have received recent orders to tighten inspections of trucks and vehicles crossing the border to prevent oil smuggling following Cambodia’s oil and gas import ban from Thailand on June 22. Truck operators and drivers state there is no official checkpoint closure or cassava import ban.

If enforced, they would cease operations but could seek alternative employment. They emphasise the need for advance notice to avoid being stranded if a ban is suddenly imposed.

A truck driver expressed concern over potential sudden bans, fearing vehicles might be stranded if not informed in advance. He has driven agricultural product transport trucks for nearly 10 years, adapting to changing border situations as instructed.

At the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge checkpoint (Baan Nong Ian–Stung Bot) in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, there were no gas trucks waiting to cross following Cambodia’s recent announcement. Typically, approximately 10 gas trucks cross daily, heading to Phnom Penh.

In 2024, gas exports to Cambodia amounted to 579 million baht (US$7.6 million), and this year figures up to May show exports of 436 million baht (US$13.3 million), reported KhaoSod.

Currently, oil transportation between Thailand and Cambodia is mainly by sea, with the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge checkpoint handling an average of 300 to 400 goods trucks daily.

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing Phuket News

Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

3 minutes ago
80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan Thailand News

80 year old Thai man fatally shoots drug-addicted grandson in Isaan

12 minutes ago
Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo Phuket News

Phuket the bomb! Pair nicked in plot to deliver deadly cargo

21 minutes ago
Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport Thailand News

Thailand’s double-track railway project to revolutionise transport

28 minutes ago
Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man Thailand News

Thai border opens for emergency medical aid for Cambodian man

40 minutes ago
Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal Business News

Thai hotels warn of layoffs amid 400 baht wage hike proposal

48 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and passenger clash over payment method

59 minutes ago
Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia Thailand News

Sa Kaeo combats oil smuggling to Cambodia

1 hour ago
Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison Phuket News

Justice minister unveils rehab plans at Phuket Prison

1 hour ago
Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures Aviation News

Air India implements temporary flight reductions and safety measures

1 hour ago
Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri Crime News

Man arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran Business News

Bourse of concern: Thai stocks tumble after US strike on Iran

2 hours ago
Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank Thailand News

Thai woman in critical condition after being rescued from asphalt tank

2 hours ago
NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen Bangkok News

NACC probes PM Paetongtarn over leaked call with Hun Sen

2 hours ago
Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko Thailand News

Green snake struggles to climb wall after swallowing gecko

2 hours ago
Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays Cannabis News

Bhumjaithai criticises Pheu Thai for cannabis regulation delays

2 hours ago
Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat Politics News

Borderline chaos: Thai-Cambodian crossings shut amid spat

2 hours ago
Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal Phuket News

Sick and tired: HIV surge in Phuket sparks shame and scandal

3 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy thunderstorms and flash flood warnings across Thailand

3 hours ago
Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch Bangkok News

Giant dolls take over Bangkok for Squid Game Season 3 launch

18 hours ago
Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant Thailand News

Wildlife officials to prosecute gunman of injured Khao Yai elephant

18 hours ago
Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker Phuket News

Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker

18 hours ago
New Cabinet list to be finalised this week Thailand News

New Cabinet list to be finalised this week

19 hours ago
Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships Crime News

Thai woman faces death threat after mother impersonates her for online relationships

19 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures amid protest tensions

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
179 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x