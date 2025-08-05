Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi

Smuggling route unravelled as task force tightens border surveillance

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
73 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A significant illegal cigarette smuggling operation was thwarted by the Ladan Yao Task Force of the Surasi Forces, capturing a man transporting nearly 10 million baht worth of contraband cigarettes.

The incident occurred today, August 5, at the 9th Infantry Division headquarters, where Commander Major General Atsadawut Panyarachun, leading the Surasi Forces, coordinated with Athit San Intra, the Governor of Kanchanaburi, following local intelligence about planned smuggling from a neighbouring country’s border into the interior via Highway 323.

Plans were laid, and Colonel Phannasak Phreeophanich of the 29th Infantry Regiment, also leading the Ladan Yao Task Force, along with Deputy Commander Colonel Piyanes Phatthrasasvatwong, Border Patrol Police Company 134, and Sangkhla Buri district officials, set up checkpoints.

At 10pm on August 4, security personnel positioned themselves at the Nam Krik checkpoint in Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi province, aimed towards Thong Pha Phum district, as indicated by informant reports. They encountered a suspicious pickup truck, registration number กพ 7514 Kanchanaburi, prompting them to signal for a stop and identify themselves for inspection.

The driver, identified as 29 year old Piraphon, exhibited noticeable nervousness. Upon investigation, a brown tarpaulin covering items behind the driver’s seat was found.

Further inspection revealed over 1,030 cartons of tax-evading cigarettes concealed behind the seat and in the truck bed, with an excise duty valuation exceeding 9.27 million baht (US$286,205).

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Piraphon confessed to being hired for 2,000 baht (US$60) by a person known only as Auan to drive the vehicle to the entrance road of La San School in Sangkhla Buri subdistrict, and from there, others would transport the cigarettes further inland for sale.

The police seized the illegal goods and took Piraphon to the Sangkhla Buri Police Station for further processing, including fines and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, A 20 year old Myanmar national was arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal cigarettes worth over 2 million baht through natural trails along the Sangkhla Buri border.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
