Teen grandson suspected in 500,000 baht theft from family

An 80 year old woman, and her 35 year old son, from Ban Makkhaeng, reported a theft by a teen grandson to Police Lieutenant Theeraphan Kaewphornyo at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station at 10.20am yesterday, June 11.

The woman victim, Chalo, and her son, Cha, claimed that gold jewellery weighing a total of 9 baht, valued at approximately 453,798 baht (US$13,990), along with 30,000 baht (US$925) in cash, was stolen from them.

The items were stored in a tin inside a plastic container, wrapped in a green necktie, and placed on Chalo’s bed under their house. They suspect that the thief is Chalo’s 16 year old grandson, Beer, who resides in Non Tum village, Na Kha subdistrict.

Beer had been staying with Chalo, who is suffering from heart disease, since May 18 to care for her. He disappeared on June 8, along with the valuables. After Chalo’s surgery at Udon Thani Central Hospital, the family went to the police to help recover the stolen items and apprehend Beer.

The police investigation team, after receiving the report, questioned Chalo and Cha further, who reiterated that they believed Beer was the perpetrator. Beer had been staying with his mother in Non Tum village following his father’s death two to three years ago. The police inspected the crime scene, which consisted of three old elevated wooden houses on a one-rai plot.

The main house, located at the entrance, had two tricycles under it, previously used to sell ice cream but now used for collecting recyclables.

After Chalo’s husband passed away about 20 years ago, she continued living there with her two dogs, a Siberian and a Thai-German Shepherd mix. Due to her health issues, Chalo sleeps on a wooden bed under the house, with her son Cha residing upstairs.

Chalo showed the police the plastic container where the stolen gold jewellery and cash were hidden. The jewellery was wrapped in a necktie inside the container, along with 30,000 baht (US$925), which was withdrawn from the bank for daily expenses and medical bills.

Chalo recounted that she and her husband bought the land nearly 40 years ago for 80,000 baht (US$2,465). When a reporter jokingly offered to buy it for 90,000 baht (US$2,775), Chalo refused, fearing homelessness.

Cha explained that their family, originally from Ayutthaya, initially struggled with debt and resorted to selling coconut ice cream. Despite their hardships, they saved enough to buy two plots of land, including their current residence and another in Non Sung subdistrict.

He was shocked and saddened that his nephew, Beer, would betray them by stealing the gold and cash they had worked hard to save.

A community health volunteer from Ban Non Yang, 74 year old Sawai, expressed sympathy for Chalo, describing her as a hardworking woman who took care of her grandson from a young age despite living separately. She remarked that Chalo had always been a quiet, simple person who rarely wore her gold jewellery after falling ill.

The police suspect that Beer had noticed the location of the hidden valuables when Chalo withdrew money from the bank on June 7. They believe he took advantage of a moment of inattention to steal the gold and cash.

The police investigation team plans to track down Beer to ascertain the truth. If proven guilty, they will follow legal procedures to recover the items for Chalo and Cha, considering the familial relationship and Beer’s status as a minor, reported KhaoSod.