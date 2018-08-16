Regional
HM The King thanks Lao people for their assistance in the Tham Luang rescue
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has sent a letter to the Lao President, Bounnhang Vorachit, to thank the Lao people for their participation in the rescue to retrieve 13 young footballers from the Tham Luang caves in Mae Sai district.
In the letter, His Majesty referred to the incident, in which the boys and their coach from the Mu Pa Academy went missing in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, on June 23.
“The rescue mission would not have been successful without the kindness and assistance of all those involved, including important cooperation from your country, particularly the Foundation for Assisting Poor People of the Lao PDR which sent its rescue team to join Thai rescue personnel in planning and supplying rescue equipment,” His Majesty’s letter said.
“I therefore would like to extend thanks to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic for this assistance, and for the concern and strong interest shown by the Lao people in this matter,” His Majesty added.
Chinese tourists love going local and doing their own bookings – Hotels.com
How much have Chinese millennials (that’s the people born after 1990) increased their spending in the last year?
80%!
Research by accommodation booking portal, Hotels.com, reveals that younger Chinese spenders are pushing the boundaries of international travel, increasing their expenditure over the past year by a staggering 80%. Part of the increased expenditure goes to fund social media-influenced trips full of edgy experiences, high-tech accommodation, exotic delicacies and taboo ticket-items.
Keen to seek out ‘authentic experiences’, Chinese travellers are spending big and love going local – tasting exotic local delicacies (69%), scouring the streets for authentic local items (43%) and shopping for luxury items (38%). Other key research indicates that the myth of Chinese tourists spending less than other nationalities is completely wrong.
62% of Chinese millennial travellers are now being attracted away from Asian destinations and seeking far-flung parts of the world for their thrills.
Long-haul destinations are this year’s trend for Chinese travellers. While Asia continues to be a popular destination, with 49% planning to travel to Asian destinations during the next 12 months, longer journeys to Europe, Africa and the Middle East are at the top of the shopping list for next year’s Chinese travellers.
But the good news is that Thailand is still a firm favourite. Chinese travellers say they still feel welcomed in Thailand, following closely behind Japan. For Chinese visitors, key reasons for feeling welcomed in Thailand is due to the widespread acceptance of Chinese mobile wallets (64% – where they can use their mobile phones for purchases), sufficient translations and signage (41%) and ease of getting information (40%).pa
The new generation of Chinese travellers’ needs and preferences are changing radically according to this year’s report from Hotels.com. Tour groups are passé as Chinese travellers are growing to enjoy independent travel in Thailand (FITs) where they are more likely to travel on a free-and-easy basis. They’re attracted to Thai local delicacies, ease of visa application, quality and choice of accommodation and shopper’s-heaven that remains a big attraction to Chinese travellers.
With a 12% increase from 2017, Chinese travellers are important for Thailand’s tourism industry and the the report says the Thai tourism industry should maximise the benefits of understanding the changing taste of Chinese travellers.
When it comes to using and recording their memories on social media Chinese travellers leave the west behind. They not only use their phones to record their memories, they also used advanced China-only software for finding restaurants, booking accommodation, flights and tours – usually all on one platform.
The report says that travel-brag moments and selfies were a huge part of the Chinese millennial travel experience in 2017, with 65% using the reverse camera angle to boost those likes and build their own social brand. More than half (56%) of travellers said they used selfies to express feelings. Social media (52%) and video sharing (51%) are also important to all age groups when deciding where to travel.
“Older generations’ decisions and behaviour are also increasingly influenced by their digitally-connected children.”
Nelson Allen, general manager, Asia Pacific of the Hotels.com brand, commented: “While millennials were at the helm of social media influence and trends, the report found no generation was free from social networking’s undeniable influence.
“52% of Chinese travellers overall were wooed by the power of the news feed, and a third of the older generation reported their travel decisions and behavior were influenced by their digitally-connected children”.
Australian police detain five Thai nationals involved in human trafficking
Human trafficking from Thailand to Australia’s capital city, Canberra, is under investigation after raids on Fyshwick brothels (massage parlours) this week.
An Thai-Australian woman has been charged and five Thai nationals detained over immigration offences as a result of simultaneous raids on ‘escort agencies’ in Fyshwick, Canberra, this week.
The Canberra Times has reported that a Canberra court has heard one witness reported being subject to a $50,000 debt which she was being forced to ‘pay back’ by providing sex services to customers.
Five sex industry businesses at two premises were forced to cease trading when WorkSafe ACT (Australian Capital Territory) issued prohibition notices after the raids.
57 year old Jamaree Suksom of Dickson was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when she appeared on charges of allowing unlawful non-citizens to work and allowing a non-citizen to work in breach of a visa. She has not yet entered any pleas.
Court documents reveal that authorities raided Pink Girls and Chok Dee Massage about 6.15am on Monday, when they discovered five Thai nationals who had been working illegally in Australia.
The documents also claimed the Pink Girls premises had been “unhygienic and in a state of disrepair”.
Checks on some of the women found working on the premises revealed they had held either current or expired student or tourism visas, and did not have the right to work. One woman’s student visa had expired in September 2015.
Suksom allegedly told police she did not conduct checks into the immigration status of workers or inspect passports, and did not recruit the women.
Court documents said police seized items of interest in relation to “potential future human trafficking and/or forced labor offences”.
Suksom applied for bail, but the application was opposed by Commonwealth prosecutor Edward Chen on the grounds she could interfere with witnesses or evidence, commit further offences, and posed a flight risk.
Mr Chen said the investigation was still in its early stages and the accused could seek to inhibit the integrity of the case. He said further charges could be laid as evidence collected had pointed to trafficking from Thailand.
Mr Chen also told the court the accused had links to four brothels – two of which had been shut down – which he alleged were her only means to support herself.
He argued that, if released, she would seek income via exploitation. In response, the defence argued Suksom could rely on family in the ACT for financial support.
Multi-agency search warrants in Fyshwick
Yesterday, ACT Policing with the assistance of Australian Border Force (ABF) officers and Worksafe ACT inspectors, executed multiple simultaneous search warrants at escort agencies and private premises in Fyshwick. As a result of the multi-agency investigation, ACT Policing arrested a 57-year-old woman and five women were detained by ABF for immigration offences. Two premises were forced to cease trading after Worksafe ACT issued prohibition notices.The search warrants were a result of information received from the public.For more information visit: goo.gl/eTgwxZ
World’s most liveable cities 2018 – Two Asian cities in the Top 10
PHOTO: Vienna pips Melbourne for the top spot this year
The popular, and often-quoted ‘World’s Most Liveable Cities’ have been announced for 2018 and there’s only two Asian cities in the list, both in the same country.
After seven years at the top of the list, Australia’s southern capital, Melbourne, has lost its crown as the world’s most liveable city. The city, Australia’s second largest, came in second place on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2018 ranking missing out on the top spot by just 0.7%.
The city was beaten this year by Austria’s Vienna, which received an overall score of 99.1% on the annual list. The list is based on cities’ stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. The survey is conducted annually over 140 cities.
The Economist Intelligence Unit says Vienna’s rise to the top is due, primarily, to relative stability across much of Europe after high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years. But Melbourne’s unseating from the top spot isn’t the only noticeable shift after years of very little change among the highest ranks.
Japan’s Osaka and Tokyo have now moved into the top ten, coming in third and seventh place respectively.
Both cities move up this year thanks to a decline in crime rates as well as improvements in public transportation.
“Osaka stands out especially, having climbed six positions, to third place, over the past six months, closing the gap with Melbourne.” (Osaka and Melbourne are ‘sister-cities’)
Hamburg and Helsinki, who held tenth and ninth place last year, have dropped out of the top ten. Another European city has moved into ninth place to replace them, Copenhagen, which achieved a score of 96.8%, making it the only other European city in the top rankings.
Whilst Australia may have missed out on the top spot this time, three of its cities were among the best scoring, with Adelaide 10th and Sydney in 5th place this year
Toronto tied with Tokyo for seventh position this year with a score of 97.2% and Calgary and Vancouver taking fourth and sixth place.
Hong Kong has improved its ranking this year moving up to 35th place. However, fellow Asian cities Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Colombo and Dhaka didn’t fare as well, with all four listed among the nine cities whose livability ranking has declined in the past year.
1. Vienna, Austria
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Osaka, Japan
4. Calgary, Canada
5. Sydney, Australia
6. Vancouver, Canada
7. (tie) Toronto, Canada
7. (tie) Tokyo, Japan
9. Copenhagen, Denmark
10. Adelaide, Australia
You must be logged in to post a comment Login