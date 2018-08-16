Fire destroys bedding warehouse in Rassada

A fire has destroyed a bedding warehouse in Rassada this morning (August 16). Two dogs were reported to have died in the blaze.

The Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 4am this morning in the in Soi Pruyai, 500 metres from the main SuperCheap store in Rassada.

Firefighters arrived with five fire engines to find the fire out of control and engulfing the warehouse. It took 2 hours to get the fire under control.

39 year old Eakkasit Ampaipohn, the owner of the warehouse, told police that the building has two storeys. Downstairs is a bedding warehouse whilst upstairs is where some of the workers live. There were 12 workers living at the warehouse.

At this stage police believe that the fire started on a power pole nearby. The fire also destroyed electric wiring linking the poles to the warehouse. The flaming wires had dropped to the ground and the fire spread to adjacent properties nearby.

No people were injured but two dogs were found dead.

Video of the firefighters tackling the blaze below…

PHOTOS: Rassada Municipality, News Info Phuket, Kritsada Mueanhawong