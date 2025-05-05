Gunfire near Thai border kills 2 Lao soldiers, bullet hits Thai home

At least two Lao soldiers were killed in a clash with an armed group near the Thai border in Chiang Rai, with a stray bullet piercing the roof of a Thai home, officials confirmed.

The gunfire erupted in Laos’ Paktha district, Bokeo province, opposite Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai. The incident, believed to be connected to a recent drug bust involving over 20 million meth pills, has raised security concerns along the Mekong River.

Today, May 5, Major General Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, ordered troops under the 31st Ranger Regiment Task Force to monitor the situation along the Thai–Lao border.

Gunfire was heard intermittently across several locations near the river, including opposite Por subdistrict and stretching from Phatang to Phu Chi Fa, roughly two kilometres from Thai territory.

One of the stray 7.62mm bullets struck a house in Romfaphamon Village in Wiang Kaen. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Thai authorities sent a formal letter to their Lao counterparts in Bokeo, expressing concern about the incident and urging preventive measures to ensure civilian safety. The letter stressed the importance of continued cooperation and respect for sovereignty while calling for an update on any developments.

Meanwhile, Lao officials have placed local authorities and military units on high alert. Armoured vehicles and helicopters were deployed to regain control after the attack. At least one of the Lao soldiers killed held the rank of colonel.

While the attackers have not been officially identified, social media rumours in Laos suggest they may be linked to a drug syndicate retaliating after the recent seizure of meth pills. Other reports indicate the gunfight may have broken out after traffickers encountered a Lao patrol in the region, a known transit route for narcotics.

The Nation noted this is the first time such a direct assault has been launched against Lao military forces in this area.