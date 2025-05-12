Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border

A 23 year old Lao woman was apprehended for attempting to smuggle 137,000 ecstasy pills, valued at over 55 million baht, across the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. She was allegedly promised 10,000 baht for the delivery.

Yesterday, May 11, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region and Head of the Drug Suppression and Prevention Command, reported that a coordinated effort between the customs department in Nong Khai and security agencies led to the inspection of vehicles at the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Mueang Nong Khai district.

During the inspection, a silver Toyota vehicle with the license plate number 1609 from Khamphaeng Nakhon was found at the personal vehicle checkpoint. The driver was identified as Namwan Ketbunjan, a 23 year old Lao national.

Police discovered 139 clear plastic bags containing approximately 137,000 tablets, with an estimated street value of 55 million baht (US$1.67 million).

Detailed examination confirmed the pills were a new type of ecstasy shaped as Molli dolls, available in orange, purple, and green. The drugs and the suspect were handed over to investigators at Mueang Nong Khai

Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In an initial inquiry, Namwan admitted that a Lao man hired her to drive the vehicle and deliver the drugs to a car park at a shopping centre in central Nong Khai, where someone was to receive the consignment. Upon returning to her country, Namwan was to receive a payment of 10,000 baht (US$303) for her services.

