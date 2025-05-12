Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border

Case exposes vulnerable couriers lured by quick cash promises

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
66 1 minute read
Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 23 year old Lao woman was apprehended for attempting to smuggle 137,000 ecstasy pills, valued at over 55 million baht, across the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. She was allegedly promised 10,000 baht for the delivery.

Yesterday, May 11, Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region and Head of the Drug Suppression and Prevention Command, reported that a coordinated effort between the customs department in Nong Khai and security agencies led to the inspection of vehicles at the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge checkpoint in Mueang Nong Khai district.

During the inspection, a silver Toyota vehicle with the license plate number 1609 from Khamphaeng Nakhon was found at the personal vehicle checkpoint. The driver was identified as Namwan Ketbunjan, a 23 year old Lao national.

Police discovered 139 clear plastic bags containing approximately 137,000 tablets, with an estimated street value of 55 million baht (US$1.67 million).

Related Articles
Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Detailed examination confirmed the pills were a new type of ecstasy shaped as Molli dolls, available in orange, purple, and green. The drugs and the suspect were handed over to investigators at Mueang Nong Khai
Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In an initial inquiry, Namwan admitted that a Lao man hired her to drive the vehicle and deliver the drugs to a car park at a shopping centre in central Nong Khai, where someone was to receive the consignment. Upon returning to her country, Namwan was to receive a payment of 10,000 baht (US$303) for her services.

Lao woman caught smuggling 137,000 ecstasy pills across Thai border | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a Russian man has been arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after police discovered a stash of illegal drugs, some of which he allegedly smuggled into Thailand by swallowing condoms packed with hashish.

Denis Bichuk was apprehended on May 6 near a convenience store in the Maduawan area. Officers say he appeared suspicious, sweating profusely and behaving nervously, which prompted a search.

Tourist Police found cocaine, magic mushrooms, and a staggering 41 condoms previously ingested and later recovered, allegedly used to conceal hashish for trafficking.

Latest Thailand News
Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp Crime News

Former conscript arrested for 2015 sexual assault of teenager in military camp

12 minutes ago
A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge Property

A pivot to lifestyle as Phuket’s property market continues to surge

27 minutes ago
Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt Koh Samui News

Ko Samui waterfall horror lands British soldier in deep debt

28 minutes ago
Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman Koh Samui News

Motorcycle taxi rider arrested for murder and robbery of old woman

39 minutes ago
Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom Thailand News

Ayutthaya couple finds python in third-floor bedroom

51 minutes ago
Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover Thailand News

Thai man stabs wife on road after allegedly catching her with lover

1 hour ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel Crime News

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

1 hour ago
Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up Pattaya News

Sex, lies and seaside sweeps: Pattaya cops accused of cover up

1 hour ago
Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown Phuket News

Drunk taxi driver tees off in Phuket road rage meltdown

2 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week Covid-19 News

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise, six fatalities reported in a week

2 hours ago
THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific&#8217;s F&#038;B future Events

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Powering Asia Pacific’s F&B future

2 hours ago
BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory Thailand News

BMW crash scandal fails to put brakes on election victory

2 hours ago
Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport Thailand News

Danish man vanishes after no-show at Thailand airport

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

4 hours ago
Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror Hua Hin News

Shocking end: Two killed by live wire in Hua Hin flood horror

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute Thailand News

Woman found dead in Udon Thani pond after family dispute

4 hours ago
Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely Bangkok News

Laotian woman dies in Bangkok house fire, 4 others escape safely

4 hours ago
Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision Thailand News

Elderly couple hit by pickup truck in Kanchanaburi collision

4 hours ago
Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt Phuket News

Mud, sweat and tiers: Probe into fatal Phuket landslide stuck in dirt

5 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli man arrested for illegal motorcycle rentals on Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar Krabi News

Foreign tourists try to steal from tip box in Koh Phi Phi bar

5 hours ago
KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok Events

KAWS:HOLIDAY returns for a grand spectacle in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week Phuket News

Hanging by a thread: Phuket rocked by third tragic suicide in a week

5 hours ago
Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees Crime News

Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

5 hours ago
Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track Bangkok News

Baht to the future: 20 baht Bangkok train fare plan on fast track

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 day agoLast Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

Man arrested in Bangkok for exploiting youths in trafficking scam

4 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested for murder of Bangkok gym owner

Myanmar man arrested for murder of Bangkok gym owner

6 hours ago
Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief

Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief

24 hours ago
Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend&#8217;s murder after Koh Chang trip

Phitsanulok man arrested for girlfriend’s murder after Koh Chang trip

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x