Thailand and Laos to boost trade and security ties by 2027

Ryan Turner9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
Thailand and Laos agreed to a commitment to enhance collaboration across several sectors, including bolstering border security, addressing haze problems, and setting a joint trade target of US$11 billion (369.9 billion baht) by 2027.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a meeting yesterday, February 20, with her Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone at Government House in Bangkok. During the meeting, the two leaders attended a signing ceremony for four agreements.

The first agreement formalised a plan for implementing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on justice and legal affairs cooperation between the justice ministries of Laos and Thailand.

The second agreement was a technical arrangement concerning rail passenger transportation between Thailand’s State Railway (SRT) and the Lao National Railway State Enterprise.

The third agreement involved an MoU on academic cooperation between Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai and Souphanouvong University in Laos.

The final agreement was an MoU between Thailand’s Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The nations agreed to strengthen cooperation in three main areas. The first involves border security cooperation, focusing on combating drug smuggling, supporting Laos in growing cash crops to replace narcotic plants, and tackling call centre scam operations in both countries.

Additionally, they plan to enhance information sharing to manage cross-border haze pollution and expand a telemetering network for better water management across more Mekong River tributaries in Laos.

In the second area, both countries set a new trade value target of US$11 billion by 2027. In the third area, Thailand committed to providing Laos with over 75 new scholarships, primarily in the fields of medicine and public health.

Both countries also agreed to closely cooperate under the Mekong Sub-region and ASEAN frameworks to address various challenges.

The prime ministers also revealed the emblem for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos. The design features well-known architectural, religious, and cultural symbols from both countries within a heart-shaped frame, reported Bangkok Post.

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles.

