Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget

Cabinet to review major transport spending plan, including Thai-Lao bridge

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner17 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
50 1 minute read
Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget
A digital render of the the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan – Bolikhamxai) | Photo via Pattaya Mail

The Ministry of Transport plans to propose the commencement of repairs on the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to the Cabinet on June 4. The proposal includes a budget of 50 billion baht aimed at boosting the economy.

A ministry source revealed that the economic stimulus project, with a budget framework of 157 billion baht, has been reallocated from the digital wallet project. Various departments have submitted their proposals.

For instance, the Department of Highways has compiled approximately 100 projects with a budget exceeding 10 billion baht, focusing on expanding transport routes and upgrading existing roads to meet standards.

Additionally, the State Railway of Thailand has requested an allocation of 2.72 billion baht for 123 projects to stimulate the economy.

Related Articles

After collecting data from multiple agencies for review, the Ministry of Transport has concluded that the total budget for its economic stimulus projects will be approximately 50 billion baht. Each project and its budget will undergo scrutiny by the relevant committees before the allocation process.

Moreover, the ministry is set to seek approval for drafting and signing an agreement with the government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic regarding the ownership, management, and maintenance of the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan – Bolikhamxai).

The Department of Highways will serve as the main Thai agency in managing and maintaining the bridge, collaborating with the related Lao agencies.

This information will be entered into the Cabinet Secretariat’s system on the morning of June 4, before being presented to the full Cabinet meeting the same day, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, the Transport Ministry has announced an ambitious plan to tackle the capital’s notorious congestion by building a series of new overpasses in the city and surrounding provinces.

The move comes as part of a wider push to ease pressure on key transport routes during peak hours, particularly in areas plagued by daily gridlock.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget Thailand News

Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget

18 seconds ago
Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves Thailand News

Wild elephant causes chaos in Thai shop, damages shelves

40 minutes ago
Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports Phuket News

Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

1 hour ago
Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub Phuket News

Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub

2 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

2 hours ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

3 hours ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

3 hours ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

3 hours ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

4 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

4 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

4 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

4 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

5 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

6 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

6 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

6 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

6 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

7 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

7 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

7 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

7 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

7 hours ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

8 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

8 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner18 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

1 week ago
SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

SRT approves delayed Lat Krabang container depot overhaul

2 weeks ago
Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

2 weeks ago
North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

3 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x