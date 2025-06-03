Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge repairs proposed with 50bn budget

The Ministry of Transport plans to propose the commencement of repairs on the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to the Cabinet on June 4. The proposal includes a budget of 50 billion baht aimed at boosting the economy.

A ministry source revealed that the economic stimulus project, with a budget framework of 157 billion baht, has been reallocated from the digital wallet project. Various departments have submitted their proposals.

For instance, the Department of Highways has compiled approximately 100 projects with a budget exceeding 10 billion baht, focusing on expanding transport routes and upgrading existing roads to meet standards.

Additionally, the State Railway of Thailand has requested an allocation of 2.72 billion baht for 123 projects to stimulate the economy.

After collecting data from multiple agencies for review, the Ministry of Transport has concluded that the total budget for its economic stimulus projects will be approximately 50 billion baht. Each project and its budget will undergo scrutiny by the relevant committees before the allocation process.

Moreover, the ministry is set to seek approval for drafting and signing an agreement with the government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic regarding the ownership, management, and maintenance of the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan – Bolikhamxai).

The Department of Highways will serve as the main Thai agency in managing and maintaining the bridge, collaborating with the related Lao agencies.

This information will be entered into the Cabinet Secretariat’s system on the morning of June 4, before being presented to the full Cabinet meeting the same day, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, the Transport Ministry has announced an ambitious plan to tackle the capital’s notorious congestion by building a series of new overpasses in the city and surrounding provinces.

The move comes as part of a wider push to ease pressure on key transport routes during peak hours, particularly in areas plagued by daily gridlock.