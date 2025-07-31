Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

A fatal motorbike crash in Pattaya has reignited outrage over hazardous road conditions after a Laotian man was killed yesterday in what residents describe as a “death trap” stretch of road.

The accident happened around 8pm yesterday, July 30, on a road running parallel to the railway in Soi Nong Hin. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit arrived to find two motorcycles involved in a serious collision.

One was a blue Honda Wave, ridden by a 16 year old boy, who suffered minor abrasions. The other was a black Honda PCX, found overturned in the middle of the road. Lying nearby was 26 year old Vongvilay Chanthavong, who had sustained severe facial injuries and was unresponsive.

Rescue workers performed CPR at the scene, but tragically, Vongvilay was pronounced dead shortly after. The arrival of his wife and coworkers was met with anguished cries, highlighting the devastating emotional toll.

According to the teen rider, identified only as Siwakorn, he was turning right from Sukhumvit Road onto the railway-side road when the PCX, allegedly speeding, collided with him.

“He was coming fast. I turned, and then he hit me,” Siwakorn said, adding that he immediately called emergency services and cooperated with the police.

Residents say the road has been a danger zone for months due to ongoing pipe-laying and excavation works.

“There are barriers, but no proper warning signs and no lights,” one local said. “It’s an accident waiting to happen—and now someone’s dead.”

They called on local authorities to urgently inspect the site and improve safety measures, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements.

“We’re investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident and ensure fairness for both parties,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Vongvilay’s body was taken to a local hospital, where it awaits collection by relatives for funeral rites.

Authorities also plan to assess whether the ongoing roadworks contributed to the fatal crash, amid growing public pressure to fix what locals are calling one of Pattaya’s most dangerous roads.