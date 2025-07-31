Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

Locals blame dangerous roadworks and lack of lighting for yet another tragic collision

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
517 1 minute read
Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A fatal motorbike crash in Pattaya has reignited outrage over hazardous road conditions after a Laotian man was killed yesterday in what residents describe as a “death trap” stretch of road.

The accident happened around 8pm yesterday, July 30, on a road running parallel to the railway in Soi Nong Hin. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit arrived to find two motorcycles involved in a serious collision.

One was a blue Honda Wave, ridden by a 16 year old boy, who suffered minor abrasions. The other was a black Honda PCX, found overturned in the middle of the road. Lying nearby was 26 year old Vongvilay Chanthavong, who had sustained severe facial injuries and was unresponsive.

Rescue workers performed CPR at the scene, but tragically, Vongvilay was pronounced dead shortly after. The arrival of his wife and coworkers was met with anguished cries, highlighting the devastating emotional toll.

According to the teen rider, identified only as Siwakorn, he was turning right from Sukhumvit Road onto the railway-side road when the PCX, allegedly speeding, collided with him.

“He was coming fast. I turned, and then he hit me,” Siwakorn said, adding that he immediately called emergency services and cooperated with the police.

Residents say the road has been a danger zone for months due to ongoing pipe-laying and excavation works.

Related Articles

“There are barriers, but no proper warning signs and no lights,” one local said. “It’s an accident waiting to happen—and now someone’s dead.”

They called on local authorities to urgently inspect the site and improve safety measures, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station are now reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements.

“We’re investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident and ensure fairness for both parties,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Vongvilay’s body was taken to a local hospital, where it awaits collection by relatives for funeral rites.

Authorities also plan to assess whether the ongoing roadworks contributed to the fatal crash, amid growing public pressure to fix what locals are calling one of Pattaya’s most dangerous roads.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man allegedly assaults delivery worker and steals 500 baht from victim

8 minutes ago
Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Dead sea turtle found on Phang Nga beach sparks pollution fears

18 minutes ago
Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes | Thaiger Business News

Cambodia border closures shift Thai trade to sea routes

43 minutes ago
Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs former father-in-law and confesses crime to mother

57 minutes ago
Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet | Thaiger Pattaya News

Austrians eye Pattaya paradise as mayor rolls out red carpet

1 hour ago
Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand snubs Hun Manet’s plea to release troops

2 hours ago
2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian women wanted after viral video of trampling Thai flag

2 hours ago
600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny | Thaiger Phuket News

600-million-baht Phuket projects face scrutiny

2 hours ago
12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

12 Chinese nationals arrested for operating call centre scam in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom | Thaiger Business News

Indian weddings could fuel Thai FDI boom

3 hours ago
Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Jungle ordeal ends in rescue for 19 Thai rangers (video)

4 hours ago
Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Transgender thief caught after snatching bracelet from foreign tourist in Phuket

4 hours ago
Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Fatal crash sparks fury over ‘death trap’ roadworks in Pattaya

4 hours ago
MP blasted for &#8216;disrespecting&#8217; Thai military during border clash | Thaiger Bangkok News

MP blasted for ‘disrespecting’ Thai military during border clash

4 hours ago
Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid: Major dealer arrested, drugs seized

4 hours ago
Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taps run dry: 12-hour water cut hits Rawai

4 hours ago
New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition] | Thaiger Cafe

New cafes to check out in Bangkok [2025 edition]

5 hours ago
Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman flees after running her SUV over man at Nakhon Pathom temple

5 hours ago
Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man arrested for robbery of Russian tourist in Pattaya

5 hours ago
IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed | Thaiger Thailand News

IndiGo slashes fares to Thailand despite border bloodshed

5 hours ago
Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Former son-in-law charged with fatal stabbing in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand failing its youth? Grim report warns of future crisis

6 hours ago
Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle | Thaiger Road deaths

Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

6 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies link to old bomb found in Cambodia

6 hours ago
Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare

7 hours ago
Pattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
517 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x