Hidden Buddha statues unearthed in Laos temple dig

Experts say buried relics may hold clues to lost kingdoms and ancient religious traditions

Photo courtesy of The Vientiane Times

A stunning historical discovery has shaken the district of Champasak in southern Laos, where 70 centuries-old Buddha images were unearthed beneath Vat Meuang Kang temple during restoration work.

The sacred stash was found buried just 45 centimetres underground in a large jar, as workers dug the foundation for the temple’s manuscript repository on Monday, July 14.

According to Lao National Radio, the surprise discovery adds to a growing number of remarkable archaeological finds across Laos in recent years. In 2024 alone, hundreds of similar Buddha statues were unearthed in Bokeo and Xiengkhouang provinces. In one dramatic excavation along the Mekong River in Tonpheung district, more than 200 statues believed to be relics of the ancient city of Souvanna Khomkham, dating back 400 to 500 years, were recovered.

The latest cache comprises 69 silver Buddha images and one crafted from gold, each measuring between 10 and 18 centimetres in height with lap widths ranging from 3 to 5 centimetres. The statues were discovered in two classic postures—meditation (pang samathi) and the symbolic victory over Mara (pang chana man).

“The artefacts were found during routine renovation and have since been secured,” said Khamchan Xaimoungkhoun, Head of the Vat Phou Champasak World Heritage Division. “A team from our department has visited the site to retrieve, clean, document, and preserve the items.”

Initial expert analysis suggests the statues date back to the 17th or 18th centuries, adding another layer to the rich historical significance of the region. Vat Meuang Kang lies near the Vat Phou temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient Khmer architecture dating from the 10th to 14th centuries, reported The Nation.

Officials are now working with the temple abbot, local leaders, and the Champasak district and provincial departments to determine a fitting permanent location to house the sacred figures. The aim is to preserve their cultural and religious value while allowing for public appreciation and worship.

This extraordinary find not only adds to the archaeological allure of Laos but also offers a deeper look into the region’s spiritual and historical legacy. Scholars hope further study will shed light on the hidden narratives of Laos’ golden past.

