20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity | The Thaiger

• 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity

• The PVMBG is coordinating with tourist area managers

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) notes that there are 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity across the country.

“One of them has the status of ‘awas’ [danger], two are on ‘siaga’ [watch] and the remaining 17 mountains are on ‘waspada’ [caution].

The ‘awas’ is Mount Sinabung [North Sumatra], and the siaga are Mount Agung [Bali] and Mount Soputan [North Sulawesi],” said Kristianto, PVMBG’s head of the western region volcanic mitigation subsector, as quoted by tempo.co.

The Jakarta Post is reporting that Kristianto said a number of volcanoes were popular tourist destinations during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The PVMBG has coordinated with the respective tourist area managers, he added.

“For Mount Tangkubanparahu [West Java], Dieng [Central Java], Papandayan [West Java], Gede [West Java] and Bromo [East Java], we have given the direction to remain cautious and coordinate with us at the PVMBG or with the Volcano Observation Post, which is on stand-by to provide information,” Kristianto said.

He also cautioned that volcanoes could erupt with little or no warning.

“It’s not that there are no signs, but they are short, and not obvious,” he said.

The warnings were published before last night’s eruption on Krakatoa Island and the subsequent tsunami in the Sunda Strait.

