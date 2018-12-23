20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity
• 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity
• The PVMBG is coordinating with tourist area managers
The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) notes that there are 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity across the country.
“One of them has the status of ‘awas’ [danger], two are on ‘siaga’ [watch] and the remaining 17 mountains are on ‘waspada’ [caution].
The ‘awas’ is Mount Sinabung [North Sumatra], and the siaga are Mount Agung [Bali] and Mount Soputan [North Sulawesi],” said Kristianto, PVMBG’s head of the western region volcanic mitigation subsector, as quoted by tempo.co.
The Jakarta Post is reporting that Kristianto said a number of volcanoes were popular tourist destinations during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The PVMBG has coordinated with the respective tourist area managers, he added.
“For Mount Tangkubanparahu [West Java], Dieng [Central Java], Papandayan [West Java], Gede [West Java] and Bromo [East Java], we have given the direction to remain cautious and coordinate with us at the PVMBG or with the Volcano Observation Post, which is on stand-by to provide information,” Kristianto said.
He also cautioned that volcanoes could erupt with little or no warning.
“It’s not that there are no signs, but they are short, and not obvious,” he said.
The warnings were published before last night’s eruption on Krakatoa Island and the subsequent tsunami in the Sunda Strait.
Read more at The Jakarta Post.
Southeast Asia
TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post
The toll remains at 20 dead and 165 injured as the morning provides light for searches after last night’s tsunami that hit the coastline around the Sunda Strait in Indonesia.
The Strait separates the islands of Java and Sumatra. Authorities say the tsunami was caused by an undersea landslide after the remnants of the Krakatoa volcano erupted.
The deaths were reported in the Pandeglang, South Lampung and Serang regions.
Officials say there are still many people reported as missing and warn that the death toll is expected to rise over the next few days. Disaster authorities also speculate that high seas as a result of last night’s full moon may also have contributed to the strength of the tsunami waves.
The Anak Krakatoa (Child of Krakatoa) volcano has been increasingly active in recent months. Indonesia’s geologic agency said that the volcano erupted for over two minutes on Friday, creating an ash cloud that rose 400 metres.
A Norwegian volcano photographer spoke to the BBC saying that he was nearby trying to photograph the active volcano….
“…just prior to the waves hitting the beach, there was no activity at all. It was just dark out there. And suddenly I saw this wave coming, and I had to run. There were two waves. The first wave wasn’t that strong, I could run from it. I ran straight to the hotel, where my wife and my son were sleeping. I looked out of the window when the second wave hit. It was much bigger.”
The island of Krakatoa erupted in one of the largest and most deadly recorded explosions in 1883. The event was recorded by numerous witnesses, destroying more than 70% of the archipelago of islands.
Southeast Asia
Tsunami in Indonesia kills 20, many more injured
• 20 people died in Indonesia
• another 165 people had been injured in the incident
At least 20 people have been reported to have died in Indonesia on Java and Sumatra islands after a tsunami struck areas around the Sunda Strait late late yesterday (Saturday).
The tsunami was triggered by a sub-sea landslide caused by a volcano, according to the government’s Disaster Mitigation Agency.
The Agency is reporting that another 165 people are reported as injured at this stage. They also report that many are missing although they have no precise figures at this time.
Endan Permana, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing immediate assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived in the area yet.
The disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says, “It was caused by a combination of an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau and a tidal wave.”
Reuters is reporting that, according to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), “the tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung.”
The tsunami struck at around 9.30pm last night.
Bangkok
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
PHOTO: philstar.com
Just in case you needed to know…
Miss Universe 2018, the 67th Miss Universe pageant, was held today at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. Miss Thailand made it into the event’s Top 10.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor, the pageant winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.
The 24 year old Filipina-Australian was crowned this morning at the Impact Arena in Bangkok beating 93 other female contestants from across the globe.
As in every Miss Universe pageant, the top five contestants were asked individual questions to determine who would make it to the Final 3. The final three beauties were then asked a standard question to find out who will bring home the title.
The top five contestants were Gray, Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez.
The show was hosted again by US comedian and game shaw host, Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while television personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra provided commentary and analysis throughout the event.
American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed during the competition.
Contestants from 94 countries and territories participated in this year’s pageant, surpassing the previous record of 92 contestants in 2017.
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
87 year old bedridden woman killed in Phuket fire
Bangkokians advised to stay inside until smog clears
20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity
TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer
More than 300 involved in search for missing two year old
Tsunami in Indonesia kills 20, many more injured
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
Orient Express luxury brand announces first hotel in Mahankhon
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Hospitalised British backpacker to fly home on Christmas Day
Authorities struggle to find solutions for the BKK smog
Thai artist uses sex workers’ hair to make social critique in BKK installation
Fine tuning on same-sex Bill before it goes to Cabinet next week
The Chao Phraya lights up for new years eve
Patient dies after jumping from balcony at Chumphon hospital
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Pattaya22 hours ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Thailand3 days ago
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
-
Bangkok4 days ago
A Sarburi father alleges gang rape of his 12 year old daughter. A policeman called her a ‘slut’.
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone
-
Phuket22 hours ago
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
-
Phuket2 days ago
Cherng Talay Police narrowly escape injury after drunk driver plows through checkpoint – VIDEO
-
Thailand3 days ago
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
You must be logged in to post a comment Login