Southeast Asia

TSUNAMI: "There were two waves" – Norwegian volcano photographer

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

TSUNAMI: "There were two waves" – Norwegian volcano photographer

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post

The toll remains at 20 dead and 165 injured as the morning provides light for searches after last night’s tsunami that hit the coastline around the Sunda Strait in Indonesia.

The Strait separates the islands of Java and Sumatra. Authorities say the tsunami was caused by an undersea landslide after the remnants of the Krakatoa volcano erupted.

The deaths were reported in the Pandeglang, South Lampung and Serang regions.

Officials say there are still many people reported as missing and warn that the death toll is expected to rise over the next few days. Disaster authorities also speculate that high seas as a result of last night’s full moon may also have contributed to the strength of the tsunami waves.

The Anak Krakatoa (Child of Krakatoa) volcano has been increasingly active in recent months. Indonesia’s geologic agency said that the volcano erupted for over two minutes on Friday, creating an ash cloud that rose 400 metres.

A Norwegian volcano photographer spoke to the BBC saying that he was nearby trying to photograph the active volcano….

“…just prior to the waves hitting the beach, there was no activity at all. It was just dark out there. And suddenly I saw this wave coming, and I had to run. There were two waves. The first wave wasn’t that strong, I could run from it. I ran straight to the hotel, where my wife and my son were sleeping. I looked out of the window when the second wave hit. It was much bigger.”

The island of Krakatoa erupted in one of the largest and most deadly recorded explosions in 1883. The event was recorded by numerous witnesses, destroying more than 70% of the archipelago of islands.

TSUNAMI:

The Thaiger

Southeast Asia

20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

20 Indonesian volcanoes showing activity

• 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity

• The PVMBG is coordinating with tourist area managers

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre (PVMBG) notes that there are 20 volcanoes with above normal levels of activity across the country.

“One of them has the status of ‘awas’ [danger], two are on ‘siaga’ [watch] and the remaining 17 mountains are on ‘waspada’ [caution].

The ‘awas’ is Mount Sinabung [North Sumatra], and the siaga are Mount Agung [Bali] and Mount Soputan [North Sulawesi],” said Kristianto, PVMBG’s head of the western region volcanic mitigation subsector, as quoted by tempo.co.

The Jakarta Post is reporting that Kristianto said a number of volcanoes were popular tourist destinations during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The PVMBG has coordinated with the respective tourist area managers, he added.

“For Mount Tangkubanparahu [West Java], Dieng [Central Java], Papandayan [West Java], Gede [West Java] and Bromo [East Java], we have given the direction to remain cautious and coordinate with us at the PVMBG or with the Volcano Observation Post, which is on stand-by to provide information,” Kristianto said.

He also cautioned that volcanoes could erupt with little or no warning.

“It’s not that there are no signs, but they are short, and not obvious,” he said.

The warnings were published before last night’s eruption on Krakatoa Island and the subsequent tsunami in the Sunda Strait.

Read more at The Jakarta Post.

Southeast Asia

Tsunami in Indonesia kills 20, many more injured

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 23, 2018

By

Tsunami in Indonesia kills 20, many more injured

• 20 people died in Indonesia

•  another 165 people had been injured in the incident

At least 20 people have been reported to have died in Indonesia on Java and Sumatra islands after a tsunami struck areas around the Sunda Strait late late yesterday (Saturday).

The tsunami was triggered by a sub-sea landslide caused by a volcano, according to the government’s Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The Agency is reporting that another 165 people are reported as injured at this stage. They also report that many are missing although they have no precise figures at this time.

Endan Permana, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency in Pandeglang, told Metro TV police were providing immediate assistance to victims in Tanjung Lesung in Banten province, a popular tourist getaway not far from Jakarta, as emergency workers had not arrived in the area yet.

The disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says, “It was caused by a combination of an undersea landslide resulting from volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau and a tidal wave.”

Reuters is reporting that, according to a statement from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), “the tsunami hit several areas of the Sunda Strait, including beaches in Pandeglang regency, Serang, and South Lampung.”

The tsunami struck at around 9.30pm last night.

Bangkok

Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

December 17, 2018

By

Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10

PHOTO: philstar.com

Just in case you needed to know…

Miss Universe 2018, the 67th Miss Universe pageant, was held today at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. Miss Thailand made it into the event’s Top 10.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor, the pageant winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

The 24 year old Filipina-Australian was crowned this morning at the Impact Arena in Bangkok beating 93 other female contestants from across the globe.

As in every Miss Universe pageant, the top five contestants were asked individual questions to determine who would make it to the Final 3. The final three beauties were then asked a standard question to find out who will bring home the title.

The top five contestants were Gray, Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez.

The show was hosted again by US comedian and game shaw host, Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while television personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra provided commentary and analysis throughout the event.

American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed during the competition.

Contestants from 94 countries and territories participated in this year’s pageant, surpassing the previous record of 92 contestants in 2017.

Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 - Thailand in Top 10 | News by The Thaiger

