Visa-free travel: Indonesia opens doors to 13 countries

Indonesia is rolling out the red carpet for citizens of 13 countries, with its latest visa-free travel policy set to shake up tourism and economic development.

Announced in Presidential Regulation No. 95 of 2024, which was formally ratified on August 29, this groundbreaking move targets 11 of Indonesia’s Asian neighbours, alongside Colombia and Suriname.

The lucky 13 nations—Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Colombia, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Timor Leste, and Vietnam—will benefit from visa-free entry to Indonesia. Citizens from these countries can now stay up to 30 days without the hassle of obtaining a visa.

But it’s not just about tourism. The Indonesian government sees this policy as a win-win for all.

The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment said, “the selective granting of visa-free travel aims to enhance the security of Indonesian sovereignty,” underlining that this wasn’t an open-door policy for everyone, but a carefully thought-out reciprocal agreement.

Economic benefits are also a big part of the deal. By making it easier for visitors, Indonesia hopes to boost state revenue, which will help drive economic growth and support national development, reported Travel Daily Media.

In related news, Thailand is tightening its borders with a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, set to launch between December this year and June 2025. This system will be mandatory for all visa-exempt foreigners entering the country by air, land, or sea.

Though not technically a visa, the ETA will act as a computerised security check, similar to the ETIAS programme for Schengen countries. It’s designed to enhance security, curb illegal migration, and monitor health risks.

In other news, getting a Thai visa in Southeast Asia is about to become a high-tech affair. Starting next week, several Thai consulates across the region will be switching entirely to online e-visa applications, leaving traditional walk-ins a thing of the past.

In a surprise move, consulates in Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City), Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kota Bharu), and Cambodia (Phnom Penh) will close their doors to in-person visa applications.