Treasure game chaos: Chiang Mai teens warned to stay out

Puntid Tantivangphaisal48 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
82 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Chiang Mai police issued a stern warning to teenagers playing the Jagat Coin treasure-hunting game after reports of property damage and safety risks surfaced. The popular app, developed in Indonesia, has caused disturbances in the northern province, prompting law enforcement to caution players against trespassing on private property.

The warning was posted on the Chiang Mai Police Facebook page after teens were caught entering a private residence on Soi 9, Mool Muang Road, in Sriphum subdistrict, Mueang district.

According to Chiang Mai News, the treasure hunters caused significant damage, trampling plants, digging up soil, climbing fences, and breaking into a locked fire extinguisher cabinet. A police red checkpoint box was also vandalised in their quest for the game’s virtual coins.

The game, launched in Thailand on January 15, involves players using an app to hunt for Jagat coins in public locations. These virtual treasures can be redeemed for substantial cash prizes: gold coins for 200,000 baht, silver coins for 20,000 baht, and bronze coins for 500 to 2,000 baht each. However, the chaos led Jing Jai Market, a local project, to ban players from its premises and distance itself from the game.

Police emphasised that the app lacks Thai partners, complicating efforts to address issues with its developers. They also warned users about hidden subscription fees within the app and the dangers of sharing their location, which could make them targets for robbery or other crimes, reported The Nation.

“Players must understand the risks and legal implications. This is not just a harmless game—it can lead to real-world consequences.”

The gaming industry contributes significantly to Thailand’s economy, supported by local developers and foreign investments. Games offering real-world rewards, such as Jagat Coin, are appealing to users seeking financial incentives.

Concerns over data privacy, subscription scams, and the misuse of location-sharing features expose players to potential crimes like fraud and robbery.

