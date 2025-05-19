Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

PM Paetongtarn and President Prabowo forge closer ties in health, security, and economy

Photo via Royal Thai Government

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding, aiming to deepen cooperation between the two nations’ health ministries.

The agreement, signed in Bangkok today, May 19, covers public health initiatives such as strengthening primary healthcare systems, communicable disease prevention and control, pharmaceutical and medical equipment security, healthcare financing, and medical tourism.

In a joint press conference after the ceremony, Paetongtarn welcomed Prabowo on his first official visit to Thailand, highlighting over 150 years of diplomatic ties. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Both leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. The Thai and Indonesian foreign ministries have been tasked with drawing up a practical framework for this partnership within the year, aiming to boost cooperation across various sectors and reinforce ASEAN’s role amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Photo via Royal Thai Government

On security cooperation, the two countries agreed to explore joint efforts in the defence industry. Thai and Indonesian police will also work together to combat transnational crimes such as online fraud, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

In economic matters, the two sides pledged to enhance trade, investment, and tourism. Thailand will host the first Joint Trade Committee meeting later this year. Relevant agencies have been directed to explore new investment opportunities and encourage private sector collaboration.

Paetongtarn also called for fair treatment of Thai businesses operating in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s President Prabowo expressed support for Thai companies and invited them to invest in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, established by his government.

On food security, both sides agreed to revive cooperation in agriculture and the halal industry. They also committed to studying the potential for a sustainable fisheries partnership and expanding cooperation in renewable and green energy sectors.

In tourism, both leaders welcomed new air routes by Lion Air between Surabaya–Bangkok and Medan–Bangkok, as well as a future Medan–Phuket route by AirAsia, as reported by The Standard. Thailand also expressed its willingness to share its universal healthcare expertise with Indonesia.

Finally, Thailand and Indonesia pledged to work closely with Malaysia, as ASEAN chair, to support peace efforts in Myanmar. Paetongtarn expressed hope for a future visit to Indonesia.

Photo via Royal Thai Government
Photo via Royal Thai Government

