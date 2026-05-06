Russian man arrested over unlicensed Phuket fishing tours

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 3:04 PM
336 1 minute read
Russian man arrested over unlicensed Phuket fishing tours | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Times

A Russian man accused of running an illegal tour operation in Phuket was arrested at sea today, May 6, after police traced fishing trips allegedly sold through Telegram to Chalong, Mueang Phuket, Phuket.

The case began with a tip-off to the Tourist Police hotline. Police were told that a group of foreigners had been advertising tour packages on Telegram, prompting officers to monitor the group for over a month and gather evidence.

Police arrested a Russian man at sea in Phuket after tracing alleged unlicensed Phuket fishing tours advertised on Telegram.
Photo from Phuket Times

Investigators later arranged for an informant to book a fishing tour priced at 3,000 baht per person. Today, the Russian suspect allegedly took the informant and six other Russian tourists out for a fishing trip off Chalong.

Tourist Police and the tour business registrar followed the boat in a patrol vessel before identifying themselves and arresting the man at sea. The suspect reportedly had no licence to operate a tour business or work as a guide.

Police arrested a Russian man at sea in Phuket after tracing alleged unlicensed Phuket fishing tours advertised on Telegram.
Photo from Phuket Times

Police transferred him to investigators for legal action on three charges. He is accused of operating a tour business without a licence, an offence punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

He is also accused of working as a guide without a licence, which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

The third charge is working beyond the rights granted to a foreign national under Thailand’s foreign workers law, which carries a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht.

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Police arrested a Russian man at sea in Phuket after tracing alleged unlicensed Phuket fishing tours advertised on Telegram.
Photo from Phuket Times

Phuket Times reported that police said they will seek to revoke the suspect’s visa and deport him after the criminal case is completed.

They added that the arrest was part of a wider campaign against foreigners allegedly working in jobs reserved for Thai nationals.

Similarly, last year, Phuket Tourist Police arrested two Russian tour guides and fined two tour companies in a coordinated crackdown on illegal tour operations. The two Russians were caught red-handed while operating as unlicensed tour guides, a direct violation of Thai law.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 6, 2026, 3:04 PM
336 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.