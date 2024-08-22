Petition claims Bhumjaithai leaders encroached on forest park land

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A petition was submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) against Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul and the party Secretary-General Chaichanok Chidchob over alleged land encroachment in Khao Kradong Forest Park, Buriram.

Lawyer Pattharpong Supassorn lodged the complaint yesterday, August 21, calling for an investigation into a building project on a 5,083-rai land plot owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Pattharapong, also known as An Buriram, accused the Chidchob family of taking a parcel of land to expand a race circuit and football stadium. Anutin is also alleged to have been involved in a land grab within the forest park.

“The Department of Lands (DoL) recently completed a survey of all land deeds in the park, revealing the alleged encroachment.”

The survey, concluded last week, uncovered the purported encroachment. Since the land is state-owned, any encroachment involving a political post-holder would be considered an ethical violation, potentially leading to a lifetime ban from politics.

“The involvement of Anutin and Chaichanok in the encroachment could pose significant risks, especially for Anutin, who currently serves as the caretaker deputy prime minister and caretaker interior minister.”

Pattharapong added that this could affect Anutin’s potential re-appointment to Cabinet positions.

The NACC’s investigation will determine the extent of the involvement of Anutin and Chaichanok in the alleged land encroachment and the potential consequences they might face, reported Bangkok Post.

