Phuket’s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute

Phuket’s scenic Freedom Beach, a favourite among tourists, finds itself at the centre of a legal tussle as allegations of land encroachment surface.

The head of the Forest Protection Unit, Sorasak Rananan, has reported 15 alleged incidents of encroachment onto the protected grounds within the Khao Nakkerd National Forest Reserve. This complaint was lodged with the Karon Police following an inspection conducted on Christmas Day, which revealed unauthorised commercial land reservations.

The inspection, spearheaded by Sorasak and his team, brought to light the encroachment in areas that have been previously identified as safeguarded. Despite the absence of individuals at the site during their visit, the team is moving quickly to reclaim the affected parcels of land.

In the official complaint, Sorasak calls for a thorough investigation by the Karon Police, urging them to identify and bring those responsible for the encroachments to justice. Freedom Beach’s location within the Khao Nakkerd National Forest Reserve means it is under legal protection, prohibiting any development or commercial ventures on its grounds.

“As Freedom Beach lies within the boundaries of the Khao Nakkerd National Forest Reserve, it is legally protected from development and commercial activity.”

Karon Police, however, have yet to provide details on the extent of the damage or reveal any information regarding potential suspects involved in the encroachment, reported The Phuket News.

