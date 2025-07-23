Thai driver drags motorcyclist’s body into petrol station, denies collision

Grieving father recalls son’s last plea for food before fatal encounter

Photo via Channel 8

A pickup driver dragged the dead body of a motorcyclist into a petrol station in the central province of Kamphaeng Phet last night, but denied being involved in a collision with the victim.

Petrol station attendants on Phahonyothin Road in Kamphaeng Phet were shocked to discover the bloodied body lodged beneath a grey Isuzu pickup, which arrived at around 9pm, yesterday, July 22. They immediately alerted officers from Mueang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station.

According to Channel 8, the body of the victim, later identified as 17 year old Nattawut, was trapped beneath the vehicle. His body was reportedly disfigured after being dragged, for approximately 300 metres, from the scene of the initial incident.

One of Nattawut’s friends, who happened to pass by the scene, approached the site and confirmed the victim’s identity to police. He stated that he recognised his friend by the keychain in his trouser pocket, which he bought for him.

The pickup driver, identified as Kriangkrai, told police he was travelling from Lampang to Bangkok to deliver dried mangoes. He said the road was poorly lit and visibility was severely reduced due to heavy rain.

Pickup driver drags body of motorcyclist in Kampaengphet
Photo via Channel 8

Kriangkrai claimed he noticed an object on the road but did not realise it was a person. He explained that he was unable to stop his vehicle because it was heavily loaded and it would have been unsafe to do so. He then drove over the object and pulled into the petrol station to check the underside of his vehicle.

Police later inspected the location described by Kriangkrai and found Nattawut’s overturned motorcycle at the roadside.

Photo via Channel 8

Kriangkrai insisted he was not responsible for the collision, suggesting instead that another pickup ahead of him struck Nattawut. He claimed to have seen the driver of the other vehicle remove the body from their truck before fleeing the scene.

Nattawut’s father, 41 year old Nakhon, later arrived to identify his son. He told police that Nattawut asked him for money, saying he was hungry. Nakhon transferred 100 baht to him shortly before being informed of the tragic incident.

Police have yet to conclude the case. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and will summon the driver identified by Kriangkrai for further questioning.

Thai teen body dragged into petrol station by pickup
Nattawut’s father | Photo via Channel 8

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
