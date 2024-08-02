Phuket Immigration arrests seven foreigners for visa overstays

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket Immigration officers apprehended seven foreigners for overstaying their visas as part of a focused initiative to identify and remove individuals illegally residing in Thailand.

The targeted operation, conducted from last Tuesday, July 23 to yesterday, August 1, led to the arrests of seven individuals. These individuals were charged under the Immigration Act 1979 for being an alien who has entered and remained in the Kingdom of Thailand with permission expired. They have been processed and informed of their legal rights, with further legal action pending.

Phuket Immigration has underscored the significance of adhering to Sections 37 and 38 of the Immigration Act, which mandate that accommodations report the presence of foreign nationals. This compliance is vital for maintaining public safety and ensuring the welfare of both tourists and residents, reported Phuket News.

“Compliance with the law is crucial for maintaining public safety and ensuring the welfare of tourists and residents.”

In related news, Thai Immigration apprehended a Japanese national in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district after receiving a tip-off about his illegal stay. The 43 year old man was found to have overstayed his visa.

Further investigations revealed the Japanese man’s alarming criminal history. Allegedly involved in 111 theft cases across five areas in Japan last year, he caused damages amounting to approximately 3 million baht. Police suspect that he led a notorious theft gang and a motorbike gang in Japan.

In other news, Thai police apprehended a French tourist, claiming to be a religious leader, who was encouraging other international visitors to join Islamic ceremonies. The individual was found to have overstayed his visa by three months.

Police reported that on June 22, police led by Police Major General Saksira Phueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, ordered Police Lieutenant Colonel Winich Boonchit, Superintendent of the Tourist Police Division 5, to arrest a 39 year old French national. The Frenchman was apprehended at Bula Malayu Mosque in Ban Tai, Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani province.