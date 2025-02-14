Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

Phuket Immigration officers detained a 37 year old Nigerian man in the Thepkrasattri subdistrict for possessing cocaine with the intention to sell.

The individual, identified as John Paul, was arrested at a rented residence in Village 11, Thepkrasattri yesterday morning, February 13. The operation was a joint effort by Phuket Immigration and officers from Thalang Police Station.

During the arrest, officers confiscated nine plastic bags of cocaine, each weighing approximately 0.8 grammes, totalling 7.2 grammes. The drugs were discovered in the suspect’s bedroom, wrapped in black tape and placed in a brown plastic bag.

The apprehension followed a tip-off that a foreign individual was supplying cocaine to tourists in the vicinity. After conducting surveillance and gathering intelligence, officers proceeded to the suspect’s location early in the day.

Upon arrival, they noted John Paul’s suspicious behaviour before he allowed them entry, leading to the discovery of the drugs.

In questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to acquiring cocaine from an unidentified foreign supplier at Bang Tao Beach and reselling it to foreign clients at a profit. He stated that he bought12 bars of cocaine for 2,000 baht each and sold them for 3,000 baht each, with some already sold before his arrest.

John Paul has been charged with possession of a Category 2 narcotic, cocaine, with intent to sell without permission. He was informed of his legal rights and handed over to Thalang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover additional individuals involved in this drug network.

In similar news, a 23 year old Thai woman was arrested at Kansai International Airport in Osaka after attempting to smuggle 760 grammes of cocaine into Japan. The drugs, valued at approximately 27 million yen (8 million baht), were hidden inside her backpack.

Japanese police became suspicious when they noticed she was carrying only a single backpack with minimal belongings. Upon inspection, officials found an unusual yellow-stitched seam concealing a secret pocket, where the cocaine was discovered.

The woman was taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing into possible connections with international drug networks.