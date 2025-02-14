Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
62 1 minute read
Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Immigration officers detained a 37 year old Nigerian man in the Thepkrasattri subdistrict for possessing cocaine with the intention to sell.

The individual, identified as John Paul, was arrested at a rented residence in Village 11, Thepkrasattri yesterday morning, February 13. The operation was a joint effort by Phuket Immigration and officers from Thalang Police Station.

Advertisements

During the arrest, officers confiscated nine plastic bags of cocaine, each weighing approximately 0.8 grammes, totalling 7.2 grammes. The drugs were discovered in the suspect’s bedroom, wrapped in black tape and placed in a brown plastic bag.

The apprehension followed a tip-off that a foreign individual was supplying cocaine to tourists in the vicinity. After conducting surveillance and gathering intelligence, officers proceeded to the suspect’s location early in the day.

Related Articles

Upon arrival, they noted John Paul’s suspicious behaviour before he allowed them entry, leading to the discovery of the drugs.

In questioning, the suspect reportedly admitted to acquiring cocaine from an unidentified foreign supplier at Bang Tao Beach and reselling it to foreign clients at a profit. He stated that he bought12 bars of cocaine for 2,000 baht each and sold them for 3,000 baht each, with some already sold before his arrest.

John Paul has been charged with possession of a Category 2 narcotic, cocaine, with intent to sell without permission. He was informed of his legal rights and handed over to Thalang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Advertisements

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover additional individuals involved in this drug network.

In similar news, a 23 year old Thai woman was arrested at Kansai International Airport in Osaka after attempting to smuggle 760 grammes of cocaine into Japan. The drugs, valued at approximately 27 million yen (8 million baht), were hidden inside her backpack.

Japanese police became suspicious when they noticed she was carrying only a single backpack with minimal belongings. Upon inspection, officials found an unusual yellow-stitched seam concealing a secret pocket, where the cocaine was discovered.

The woman was taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing into possible connections with international drug networks.

Latest Thailand News
Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists Phuket News

Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine to tourists

1 hour ago
School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault Bangkok News

School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

1 hour ago
Valentine&#8217;s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high Thailand News

Valentine’s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

2 hours ago
Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok Bangkok News

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

2 hours ago
DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study Thailand News

DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

2 hours ago
English lessons needed: Thailand flunks language test Thailand News

English lessons needed: Thailand flunks language test

2 hours ago
Turkish man&#8217;s visa revoked in Phuket over Interpol notice Phuket News

Turkish man’s visa revoked in Phuket over Interpol notice

2 hours ago
Baht to the future: Thailand exports ready for Trump change Business News

Baht to the future: Thailand exports ready for Trump change

3 hours ago
Thunderstorms and cool foggy mornings hit Thailand Thailand News

Thunderstorms and cool foggy mornings hit Thailand

3 hours ago
High drama: Cannabis inferno leaves Pattaya in fits of giggles Pattaya News

High drama: Cannabis inferno leaves Pattaya in fits of giggles

3 hours ago
Valentine&#8217;s Day sees surge in LGBTQ+ marriage registrations Bangkok News

Valentine’s Day sees surge in LGBTQ+ marriage registrations

3 hours ago
Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes Business News

Nok Air turbulence: Pilot lawsuit leaves airline flying on fumes

3 hours ago
Bangkok passenger caught smuggling ‘space oil’ at HK airport Bangkok News

Bangkok passenger caught smuggling ‘space oil’ at HK airport

3 hours ago
Gun&#8217;s the word: Thailand aims to shoot down violence with new ban Thailand News

Gun’s the word: Thailand aims to shoot down violence with new ban

4 hours ago
Pattaya police kick the habit: Drug raids clean up city streets Pattaya News

Pattaya police kick the habit: Drug raids clean up city streets

4 hours ago
French tourist’s trip to Koh Tao turns into cabbage truck chaos Thailand News

French tourist’s trip to Koh Tao turns into cabbage truck chaos

19 hours ago
Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security Thailand News

Sky-high thieves on the rise: Minister demands tighter flight security

19 hours ago
Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup Thailand News

Deadly mystery: Three bodies found hidden in abandoned pickup

19 hours ago
Political chaos: Charter debate stalls as Pheu Thai blocks vote Thailand News

Political chaos: Charter debate stalls as Pheu Thai blocks vote

20 hours ago
Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike Thailand News

Gold prices soar as traders sparkle after latest hike

20 hours ago
Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge Thailand News

Thailand hotel room rates soar by 15% amid travel demand surge

20 hours ago
Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth Business News

Banking on success: Line BK logs in for double-digit loan growth

20 hours ago
Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Disabled man dies in fire caused by cigarette in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025 Business News

Fuelling the future: PTT Oil shifts gears for a brighter 2025

20 hours ago
Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya Pattaya News

Helmet heist: Elderly man caught on CCTV stealing in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, February 14, 2025
62 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

School shame: Bangkok security guard accused of sexual assault

1 hour ago
Valentine&#8217;s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

Valentine’s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

2 hours ago
Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

Golden rescue: Student saved from call centre scam in Bangkok

2 hours ago
DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

DASTA backs Phu Kradueng cable car feasibility study

2 hours ago