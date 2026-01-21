German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa

A foreign man, reportedly a German national, remains at large after stealing 2,000 baht in cash from a spa in Phuket yesterday, January 20.

The theft occurred at around 5pm at a spa located on Ranong Road in the Talat Nuea sub-district. The suspect arrived with two companions, but was seen in the CCTV footage committing the crime alone.

In the video, the foreign man was wearing a black shirt, red shorts, and a beige cap. He initially sat on a chair in front of the reception counter while using his mobile phone, appearing to wait casually.

When the spa receptionist escorted other customers to a treatment room, the suspect suddenly stood up and approached the counter. He slowly opened a drawer, removed two 1,000-baht banknotes, and quickly slipped the cash into his trouser pocket before returning to his seat.

When the receptionist came back, the drawer was still open, but she did not notice anything wrong. The suspect then engaged her in conversation, pretending to ask about the spa products displayed on the counter, apparently to divert attention from the theft.

The spa owner later shared the CCTV footage with the news Facebook page Newshawk Phuket to seek help identifying the suspect. According to a report by DailyNews, the man is believed to be a German national.

The spa already filed a police report and urged anyone with information about the suspect to contact 084-256-3965.

Around the same time, another theft was reported in Phuket when a foreign man was caught on CCTV stealing a motorcycle helmet from a car park. The suspect was seen checking his surroundings before taking the helmet and calmly walking away.

The incidents sparked frustration online, with some netizens saying they had previously lost motorcycle helmets to foreign thieves and reported the cases to police, but saw no progress, despite having clear CCTV evidence.

Similar cases involving foreign suspects were reported in December last year, including a foreign woman caught stealing snus products from a shop in Krabi, and a foreign man who assaulted a Thai Bolt motorcycle taxi rider before stealing the victim’s motorbike.

No arrests or investigation updates have been publicly reported in either case.