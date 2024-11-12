Coconut prices crack open a fortune for farmers in Trang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Coconut farmers in Trang province are celebrating as prices soar, with coconuts now fetching as much as 20 baht each, doubling previous prices. This lucrative market shift promises earnings exceeding 30,000 baht, drawing significant interest from traders eager to purchase entire plantations.

At the integrated agricultural garden owned by 64 year old Suthep Wattanavatchara, located in the village of Khao Kob, Huai Yot district, Trang province, the impact of these price changes is keenly felt.

Suthep, a former state enterprise employee, dedicated 7 rai of land around his home to mixed farming. His crops include areca palms, cashew trees, Thai stink beans, and notably, Chumphon 2 coconut trees. Over the past six years, he has cultivated 170 coconut trees, which began yielding produce in their third or fourth year.

Previously, these coconuts were sold for 8 baht each. However, the recent surge in coconut prices has significantly changed the landscape for farmers like Suthep. The prevailing drought conditions affecting many areas have led to a reduced supply of coconuts in the market, subsequently driving up prices.

Suthep benefits from a reliable water supply sourced from the Khlong Thang Ngiu Reservoir, a royal initiative, which ensures a steady irrigation flow throughout the year. This advantage allows him to bypass the water scarcity challenges that many other farmers face.

Growing coconuts, according to Suthep, is relatively straightforward. The process involves regular fertilisation and the use of salt to nourish the trees. Despite the current market shortage, Suthep’s plantation has thrived, attracting traders eager to buy his entire coconut stock at the elevated price of 20 baht per coconut.

“This is the highest price I’ve seen since I started growing coconuts.”

In the past, Suthep would earn approximately 20,000 baht annually from selling coconuts, often having to transport his produce to market traders himself. This year, however, traders are coming directly to his plantation to purchase, ensuring that his income from coconut sales will exceed 30,000 baht, reported KhaoSod.

The rising coconut prices are not only a boon for Suthep but also reflect a broader trend affecting the agricultural landscape in Trang and beyond. As climate conditions and market demands fluctuate, farmers must adapt to seize new opportunities.

