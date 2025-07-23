2 foreign men arrested for riding stolen rental motorcycles from Krabi to Phuket

Police successfully recovered two rental motorcycles from a shop owner in Krabi after two foreign men failed to return the vehicles on time and were suspected of riding them to Phuket.

The official Facebook page of Choeng Thale Police Station posted images of the two foreign men and urged the public to assist officers by reporting any sightings. Police stated that the suspects rented the motorcycles from Koh Lanta in Krabi but failed to return them as scheduled.

According to investigators, the suspects used the vehicles for more than two hours beyond the agreed rental period. They were last seen at a cannabis shop in the Choeng Thale area, raising suspicions that they travelled from Krabi to Phuket.

The missing motorcycles were identified as a black Honda Click 160 with the registration plate 1กผ 3621 Krabi and a bronze Honda Click 150 with the registration plate 1กภ 9061 Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In addition to the vehicle theft, police reported that the same two foreign suspects allegedly stole from convenience stores and cannabis shops, though details of these thefts were not disclosed.

The daughter of the rental shop owner later commented on the police post, warning fellow business owners to be cautious of the suspects and urging netizens to share the post to aid in their capture.

Police today, July 23, provided an update confirming that both motorcycles were recovered. The shop owner’s daughter expressed her gratitude to the cannabis shop owner in Phuket, whose tip-off to police led to the successful arrest.

Officers have confirmed that both foreigners will be prosecuted. However, specific charges and potential penalties have not yet been made public.

A similar incident occurred in March last year, when an Australian man was arrested after riding a stolen motocross motorcycle for over three weeks.

He took the 300,000-baht bike from a rental shop in Koh Samui and travelled to Koh Pha Ngan. In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect changed his clothing mid-journey, but was ultimately caught.