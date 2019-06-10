Australian dies after falling from hotel balcony in Patong | The Thaiger

Phuket
Australian dies after falling from hotel balcony in Patong
An allegedly drunk Australian man has died after falling from a hotel in Patong yesterday. Patong Police were notified of the incident at the C&N Hotel on Rat-U-thit 200 Pi Road in central Patong.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the injured man, identified by police as 33 year old Daniel Jon Partridge, an Australian national. He was rushed to Patong Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A staff member at the hotel told police that Mr Partridge has checked in the room on June 7. He had allegedly been drinking heavily every day. Staff were notified that Mr Partridge has climbed on the balcony but had fallen down, or jumped, before the staff were able to reach him.
According to The Phuket News, one witness said they had seen the Australian climbing over a balcony at the rear of the building. Police are continuing their investigation.
‘Phoenix’ fails to attract any bidders at auction. Sits rotting in Phuket boatyard.
Last month’s auction to sell Phoenix, the tour boat that capsized causing the drowning of 47 Chinese tourists on July 5 last year, has failed to secure a buyer. Meanwhile the cursed vessel sits gathering dust and accumulating storage fees of 100,000 baht per month at the Rassada boat yard in Phuket.
The boat went up for auction last month at a starting price of 900,000 baht but, not surprisingly, the offer didn’t attract any interest. Investigations into the vessel’s sea-worthiness have already declared that major modification will have to be made for it to gain a certificate for operation.
The Thaiger also notes that Asian cultures have an aversion to ghosts, and with 47 lost souls on Phoenix after the boat sank, any buyer will have to cope with a major refit as well as the more difficult PR exercise before anyone would ever step foot on her decks again.
Authorities believe the boat may be sold to a foreign company and used as a private boat rather than for tour operations in the future. They also speculate it could be harvested for spare parts on another boat in the future.
So far the Anti Money Laundering Office has spent a reported 700,000 baht storing Phoenix at the Rattanachai Boatyard, east of Phuket’s main business hub of Phuket Town.
Phoenix was seized during the investigation into the vessel’s sinking when it was found that a Thai shelf company had been used as a legal ‘shop-front’ for Chinese owners who had funded the boat’s construction.
Another tour boat, the Serenita, also capsized on the same night during the freak storm off the south west coast of Phuket, but the 42 passengers were rescued.
Four metre python caught in Koh Kaew, Phuket
A four metre python has been caught in Koh Kaew over the weekend. Kusoldharm rescue workers were notified of the reptile trying to hide in a roof space at a house in Soi Koh Kaew 1.
Rescue workers arrived at the home to find the python above the kitchen in the ceiling.
Four rescue workers took about one hour to cajole the python out of its hiding place with a snake snare. The python was four metres long and weighed around 20 kilograms.
The python will be released back into the forest the the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-hunting area in Thalang.
Filipino and Japanese battle the weather in the 2019 Laguna Phuket Marathon
The Laguna Phuket Marathon welcomed a record 12,000-plus runners from 73 countries for its 14th edition. The two-day festival of sport and fun was held over the weekend. The weather wasn’t kind to the event this year making the run additionally challenging for runners, and difficult for organisers.
A boon for Phuket’s low season tourism, Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 saw celebrities and singers – Nont Aulaphas Na Pom Petch, Somchai Khemkla and Supoj Chancharoe – actors and actresses – Jirayut Tantakul, Rachawin Wongwiriya, Aroonnapa Panichjaroon and Mathew Dean – rockstar Athiwara “ Toon” Kongmalai, and many of Thailand’s top athletes line-up together with runners from around the world.
The largest nationalities represented at this year’s Laguna Phuket Marathon were Thai, Japanese, Chinese and British. There was also a large contingent of runners from the Philippines and who made their presence known with Richard Salano and Prince Joey Lee finishing first and second in the Men’s Half Marathon, and Christine Hallasgo (PHI) and Christabel Martes (PHI) placing first and third in the Women’s Half Marathon. Other notable Filipino performances were from Bryan Quiamco and Azlan Pagay (PHI) who placed second and third respectively in the Men’s Marathon field, and April Rose Diaz who placed third.
Japanese runners dominated the 10.5km distance with Hiroki Nakajima and Hisashi Kitamura claiming first and second in the Men’s division ahead of Supit Chantharat (THA) in third. In the Women’s race, Phuket-based Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS) won in a time of 00:41:30, 23 seconds ahead of Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), who out-raced compatriot Sawa Aoki.
The Japanese super couple of Hiroki Nakajima and Tomomi Nakajima won their respective Marathon distances at the 2017 Laguna Phuket Marathon and returning this year ran 10.5km on the first day, and Marathon the day after. While Hiroki was out sprinted to finish fourth overall in the Men’s division, Tomomi went on to win the Women’s distance for the second time ahead of Amy Mumford (GBR) and April Rose Diaz (PHI).
The Men’s Marathon was won by another Japanese runner, Takashi Mino.
Top athletes from Thailand included Thai national team runner Supit Chantharat who finished third in the 10.5km and sixth in the Men’s Marathon; former national team runner Natthaya Thanaronnawat, who finished second in both the Women’s Half Marathon and 5km; and Thai triathlete Jaray Jearani who finished seventh in the 10.5km Men’s race. Meanwhile Thai youngsters dominated the 2km Kids Run claiming all three top spots in the girls division and second and third places in the boys division.
A notable performance from Australian Hayley Newman saw her win the 5km Women’s race for the third consecutive time.
Famed for it’s beautiful course around Laguna Phuket and the island’s northern beaches, organisers strived to reduce single-use plastics on the course this year.
Marathon
Male
Takashi Mino (JPN), 02:35:02
Bryan Quiamco (PHI), 02:40:15
Azlan Pagay (PHI), 02:41:20
Female
Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), 03:03:55
Amy Mumford (GBR), 03:10:10
April Rose Diaz (PHI), 03:24:57
Marathon Relay
Team 2 (THA), 03:25:27
Team Krating Peaw Relay Run (THA), 03:49:01
Team Cookie Run (THA), 03:54:08
Half Marathon
Male
Richard Salano (PHI), 01:13:25
Prince Joey Lee (PHI), 01:14:00
Daisuke Yamauchi (JPN), 01:16:59
Female
Christine Hallasgo (PHI), 01:25:28
Natthaya Thanaronnawat (THA), 01:29:00
Christabel Martes (PHI), 01:29:51
10.5km
Male
Hiroki Nakajima (JPN), 00:34:48
Hisashi Kitamura (JPN), 00:36:41
Supit Chantharat (THA), 00:37:06
Female
Dimity-Lee Duke (AUS), 00:41:30
Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), 00:41:54
Sawa Aoki (JPN), 00:45:12
5km
Male
Mohamed Rasheed (MDV), 00:16:43
Oliver Trott (GBR), 00:16:49
Jay Lilley (GBR), 00:17:00
Female
Hayley Newman (AUS), 00:19:23
Natthaya Thanaronnawat (THA), 00:19:40
Florence Williams (GBR), 00:20:55
2km Kids Run
Male
Conor Walby (GBR), 00:08:16
Korawin Chaichamroonphan (THA), 00:08:22
Natawan Chantarachota (THA), 00:08:53
Female
Puttikan Kanchanakamnoed (THA), 00:08:25
Chalinda Thongphueak (THA), 00:08:40
Ramonya Panrittidam (THA), 00:09:14
