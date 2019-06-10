Private sector waits for new economic ministers to raise investor confidence | The Thaiger

Business
Private sector waits for new economic ministers to raise investor confidence
The private sector says they’re waiting to see the new ministers emerge from the current negotiations that will be in charge of economic portfolios, who may raise the confidence of investors. Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index was at 77.7 in for the month of May, the lowest in 19 months.
Thanawat Pholvichai, director of University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Economics and Business Forecasting, said a new cabinet is expected before the end of this month following the recent election of a prime minister last Wednesday. In particular, private investors are hoping the economic ministers will adjust policy to raise investors’ confidence.
“The coalition government would continue to steer policy matters.”
Mr. Thanawat disclosed that the Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 77.7 in May, the lowest in 19 months, due to people’s concerns over political uncertainties and fears of the trade war between the US and China which is affecting Thailand’s export industry. The prices of farm goods remain low, thus restraining the purchasing powers of the farmers.
SOURCE: National News Bureau & Public Relations
Bangkok
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
6 ways to explore a new profession before changing your career path
You’ve decided to make a career change, that’s great (but maybe a bit scary). Now the next thing to do is explore the profession before making a decision to go with it. Once you have made a decision you can search JobCute for the largest selection of new jobs avialable in your chosen profession.
You probably have had a chance to meet people who went to university (and invested a lot of money) only to find out after their graduation that their chosen profession was not what they thought it would be.
Exploring a potential new career before actually going for it can save you a lot of time and disappointment. While you cannot predict 100% how it will go, you can definitely get a better idea of how it will look and feel like by trying the following things.
1. Find an affordable course
In the past, workplaces used to train their employees on the job, while today companies expect you to deal with the cost of their own training. This means you’ll often need to invest a serious amount of your money and time and learn some new skills. Before you commit yourself, we will suggest you try things out in an affordable way.
Let’s say you are considering to become a movie writer. You can search for a beginners course on Udemy, Lynda.com or Coursera, if you liked it, then you can search for longer and more developed programs.
Bear in mind, you are taking the affordable course to gather enough information to help you to decide whether to pursue or drop it.
2. Check out the industry by reading books and blogs on the profession
By reading specific blogs and books related to the profession, it will help you to understand either it should be your new career path or not.
Are they interesting to you? Did you enjoy learning about the industry?
3. Join relevant groups on Facebook, attend relevant live events
Joining relevant Facebook groups or go to live events that can help you to meet many people in your interest field. Then you will have a chance to explore a bit more about what these professionals have to say, their concerns or the way they welcome newbies.
Ask yourself if you can relate to them and pay attention to the way you feel when interacting with them.
When joining a new Facebook group, always try to introduce yourself, then observe things for a little while. Try to avoid asking very general and random questions like, “Should I become a digital nomad?” No one in this Facebook group knows you well enough to give you the advice you’re looking for. What you can do is look for interesting people and strike up a conversation.
When attending a live event, spend time saying hello to the other attendees. People attend to assume that the only interesting people at this event are the speakers, but the best connections can be created just by talking to the person sitting next to you. Pay attention to how you feel about the general “vibe” and whatever you liked the conversations and the topic. This can help you understand whether you would like to join the profession or not.
4. Look people up on LinkedIn
You want to get an idea of the level of your own skills, education or job experience when compared to other people in the same industry. Review your chosen profession and check things such as if people in this industry have a degree and what type of degree is it.
You will find that there are industries and professions which are more open than others, such as the tech industry which is mostly result-oriented.
While some other professions require specific degrees and licenses such as Law or the Healthcare Sector.
5. Reach out to people working in the field
Sometimes what you will see or read on the media or what you imagine it to be isn’t the reality of actually working in the profession. Some people choose to go into writing because it makes them feel creative, without understanding that a lot of writers are self-employed. As a working writer, you will have to learn different skills such as how to negotiate your fees, find your own clients, market your work and so on. Sometimes a big part of what professional writers do is actually business marketing.
Talking to 10 different people who all work in the same profession can help you a lot. It’s enough people to discover some trends in their answers (like lack of work-life balance).
Digging into all aspects of a possible career can really help you make up your mind.
6. Learn about salary ranges
If the salary is important to you, pick wisely the career field you’re going into. There are artists who earn millions, but the majority of artists are underpaid. On the other hand, even lower positions for some professions can be well paid. Software Engineers or brokers can start their careers at higher salaries.
If you have some financial goals in mind, estimating your salary potential is essential. Keep in mind that the same profession can be paid differently in another location.
Taking the time and follow each of the steps above, will give you a better idea of what any profession is really like.
Now, are you ready to look for your new path?
Facing headwinds in 2019, Thai economy looks better for 2020
The Thai economy is projected to grow 3.8% in 2019, slightly below last year’s 4.2%. The main reason is slower growth in the global economy. thailand-business-news.com reports that this is likely to lead to a deceleration in Thai exports and tourism, which will impact domestic consumption.
But the report says that foreign direct investment and government stimulus measures could prop up growth next year. The world’s main economies, such as the US, European Union, Japan and China are projected to grow next year.
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that China will see growth of 6.2%, down from 6.6% this year, as the impact of its trade war with the US continues to be felt. The US economy next year will also slow from 2.9% to 2.5% as a result of the trade war and Washington’s difficulty in passing stimulus measures as it no longer enjoys a majority in the lower House.
The report predicts that the Thai economy next year will be affected by these headwinds. The US, China, Japan and the EU are major export markets for Thailand. Exports this year are expected to grow by 8% in US dollar terms, but are tipped to drop to 4-5% next year.
Read the rest of the report at thailand-business-news.com.
