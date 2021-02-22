Phuket
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
59 tourists have arrived in Thailand and are now in “villa quarantine” at a luxury resort in Phuket. In an effort to boost the country’s economy and revive the tourism sector, Thai officials have focused on attracting rich tourists who will spend a lot of money during their visit to Thailand.
13 of the tourists flew to Thailand from Indonesia on a chartered Garuda Airlines flight and arrived at the Phuket International Airport yesterday night. The rest of the tourists arrived 2 hours later on another chartered flight from Indonesia.
The tourists, from various European countries, met in Indonesia before travelling to Phuket. They are all staying at the Sri Panwa luxury resort on the island province to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. They are the first group to undergo the expensive “villa quarantine” since the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved the quarantine scheme last year.
For the first 5 days of the quarantine, the visitors must stay in their room. After that, they can use the facilities at the hotel.
In an earlier report, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the new quarantine scheme could put Thailand on the map as a tourist destination in the “new era.”
“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 89 new Covid-19 cases
89 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,060 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 25,504 coronavirus infections and 83 deaths.
The mass testing campaign, primarily in the epicentre of infections Samut Sakhon and recently in Pathum Thani after an outbreak, has been reduced, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who reports the CCSA daily update in English.
“The active case finding has been scaled down. Nevertheless, we have been able to seek out most of the active cases in the target provinces already.”
Out of the 89 new cases, 59 were exposed to the virus at areas considered a “high risk” for infection, including 31 in Samut Sakhon, 11 in Tak, 9 in Pathum Thani, 6 in Nakhon Pathom. 1 in Ayutthaya and 1 in Ang Thong.
Proactive testing detected 14 of the new cases, including 9 in Pathum Thani, 2 in Samut Sakhon, 2 in Tak and 1 in Nonthaburi.
The other 10 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll respondents say politicians should be last on the list for Covid-19 vaccine
A survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration shows that most people believe politicians should be at the back of the queue for the Covid-19 vaccine. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed Thailand will receive its first vaccine delivery next week, with the arrival of China’s Sinovac jab on Wednesday.
Respondents to the NIDA poll said medical workers should be first in line to be vaccinated and politicians should get to the back of the queue. The poll surveyed 1,318 people between February 15 – 17, asking the question, “Who should be the first to be vaccinated against Covid-19?” Nation Thailand reports that those surveyed were over the age of 15 and included people from a mix of regions, education levels, and occupations.
The government has stated that healthcare workers in both the private and public sector will be prioritised in the national vaccine rollout. Various occupation groups are listed below in the order they should be prioritsed for vaccination, based on the findings of the NIDA poll.
Healthcare workers: 40.48%
General contractors/labourers: 14.41%
Tourism workers: 8.87%
All professional groups at the same time: 7.59%
Travel and transportation workers: 5.29%
Students: 4.93%
Business owners/self-employed: 4.85%
Civil servants/employees/state enterprise employees: 4.38%
Private company employees: 3.82%
Butler/maid/retirees/unemployed: 3.49%
Fisheries/farmers: 1.4%
Politicians: 0.48%
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is on its way to Thailand
The first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine is set to arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to formally accept the delivery at Thai Airways warehouse. Thai officials have made an event out of the first vaccine delivery, calling it “Covid vaccines, restoring the Thai Smile.”
The Chinese-made vaccine has yet to be approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration. In earlier reports, Prayut said that the vaccines will undergo a 3-day inspection before the country’s immunisation campaign begins.
The vaccine manufacturer sent photos the shipment to the Thai government. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted a photo of the boxes stacked and packaged tightly, ready to be flown to Thailand. He says the rest of the 2 million doses the Thai government ordered from Sinovac will arrive by April.
The Thai Airways cargo aircraft is capable of storing goods at temperatures from 20 degrees Celsius below zero to 20 degrees Celsius. Chairperson of the airline’s board of directors Chaiyapruk Didyasarin says the vaccines will be stored at the correct temperature throughout the flight. He adds that a Thai Airways has also specially prepared a large air conditioned cargo areas to store the vaccines upon arrival.
SOURCES: Global Times| Thai PBS
Tim Houston
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 3:42 pm
Don’t bother with these Issan guys, they have nothing else to do with their time.
Think about it, they spend all their time re-reading all the comments from all the articles at the Thaiger and publishing their hate, that gives you an idea who you are dealing with.
Of course they don’t want the situation to improve for Thailand, as they don’t have the money and youth to travel or go out on social events, so it’s better off for them if whole world is suffering like they do.
That is why they stagnate in a remote village in Isaan where living is dirt cheap and have nothing else to do than spread their hate over the internet.
Craig
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 3:58 pm
People can not sit still too long for the most part. Some even get on a plane to nowhere (take off/return to same airport) to ease whatever pain they’re going through. Interesting times. Best to all however you deal with it.
L.F.
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm
59 tourists from different countries met in Indonesia before coming to Thailand.
Like magic!
Pedro
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:02 pm
I really want Thailand to get back to normal so I can return there sooner than rather than later, but 59 ‘rich tourists’ are hardly going to revive the economy and ‘put Thailand on the map as a tourist destination in the “new era.”‘ They are hardly likely to eat street food once they can leave their villa prisons, or revive all the closed bars and restaurants, buy from street or beach vendors, have massages outside their hotel, or swamp the tourists attractions with their presence. They will not revive the economy, but ordinary tourists will. Please stop pretending this is something it is not, as credibility is extremely hard to gain but very easy to lose. Every journey must begin with the first step, but this, the tiniest of steps forward, could also be a big step backwards by putting off the normal tourist if they are told that Thailand is now only for the very rich.
Patrick
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:13 pm
FANTASTIC 59 ( INSTEAD OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 70) What about the occupancy of 6 golf resorts ? Good effort against 40 Millions 2019, 6,9 Millions for first quarter 2020, better than nothing right ?
Gosport
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:13 pm
More and more rich tourists come for the jab. It is vaccine tourism.
Maverick
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:18 pm
Straws and clutching comes to mind – focus on getting country ready for Oct 1 and sensible reopening without ridiculous quarantine requirements…….researching vaccination passports would be far more sensible as would getting airports set up for testing on arrival – that would give folks far more confidence in the authorities bring an end to this debacle, and more importantly being able to plan ahead.
Maverick
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:21 pm
I suspect the majority of these folks may not even be tourists but residents who want a more refined quarantine than the exec prison in BKK where they can’t smoke or have a beer……after quarantine they go to their respective homes
Rob
Monday, February 22, 2021 at 4:22 pm
Hope it works out…
Haven’t been to Phuket for many years, but looking at the deals there now, it might be worth the drive and baht for a week or two stay…?
Just guessing, but I imagine that the locals will be treating their guests much better these days… 🤔