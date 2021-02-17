Phuket
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Thailand is targeting a specific group of tourists. The rich. 70 foreign tourists are set to arrive on Sunday and a government spokesperson says they’ll be the first to undergo “villa quarantine.” They’ll spend their mandatory quarantine at a luxury resort in Phuket.
The group of 70 visitors from Brazil, Canada, France, Denmark, Ukraine and the United States are all rich, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin. The group has been travelling together in a “bubble” and are flying to Thailand on a chartered aircraft from Indonesia.
For the first 5 days of their 14 day quarantine period, the tourists will stay in their rooms at the Sri Panwa Hotel in Phuket. For the rest of their stay, the visitors can use the facilities throughout the resort.
The Thai government approved the “villa quarantine” measure last year, but this is the first time tourists are undergoing the luxurious quarantine.
“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Food Scene
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge l Chef Belinda Tuckwell
The Thaiger caught up with some great local chefs to see what they could put together after 5 minutes in a convenient store with 1,000 baht budget. Not only did they come up with some surprising ideas, they tasted DELICIOUS! Join Tim Newton as he learns more about the chefs, their inspirations and how they ended up in Thailand. Our Gourmet Extraordinaire Donna Toon was the judge. The series was all filmed in Phuket and is the the pre-cursor of a new series to be filmed in Bangkok during 2021.
Belinda has since left Phuket and is currently living and working in Malaysia.
Tourism
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
The government’s Covid-19 task force says places like Phuket and Pattaya, which are heavily reliant on international tourism, will be considered “high priority” for vaccination. The Pattaya News reports that Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement at a press conference yesterday.
The southern island of Phuket – along with a number of other tourism-dependent locations – had been hoping to purchase vaccines privately, in order to inoculate enough of its residents to achieve herd immunity. It was hoped that this would mean the island could re-open to international tourists from October. However, the government has put a stop to the plan, in a move that generated furious criticism from the tourism sector.
Places like Phuket and Pattaya are nearly entirely dependent on tourism, with both listed in the top 20 most-visited cities in 2019. Each welcomed around 10 million visitors a year, with Pattaya relying on tourism for nearly 80% of its GDP. In Phuket, that figure is more like 90%.
Apisamai says that, while frontline medical workers and other vulnerable people remain first in line for Covid-19 vaccines, employees in the tourism sector will also be classed as “high priority” for vaccination. However, the details of the government’s planned vaccine rollout remain unclear, nor is it yet known if expats, many who would fall into the vulnerable category, will be included.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Tourism
Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels
An independent real estate consultancy is predicting a bleak year for those involved in the hotel industry on the southern island of Phuket. According to a Nation Thailand report, Carlos Martinez from Knight Frank Thailand says foreign arrivals in Phuket have plummeted by 80%, from over 5.3 million in 2019 to just 1 million in 2020.
Hotel occupancy rates on the island have nose-dived, with some hotels having to suspend operations, while others try to lure domestic travellers with steep discounts and other special offers. On July 15, the Thai government launched a domestic tourism stimulus campaign, in an attempt to get Thais travelling around the country. Domestic tourists can avail of a 40% subsidy on the cost of hotel room and airfares, but, despite this, the number of domestic travellers in Phuket has dropped by 64% year-on-year.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc around the world during the second half of 2020, the occupancy rate in Phuket’s luxury hotels dropped to just 14%. The upscale properties that decided to stay open were forced to slash their prices, with the average daily rate falling 7% year-on-year, to just 3,750 baht.
Around 24% of the island’s luxury hotels are in the Patong beach area, with 15% in Karon, 14% in Bang Tao, 13% in the Kata beach area, and 10% in Kamala. Most of these coastal areas are like ghost towns, compared to how bustling they were at the same time in 2019.
While the same goes for other tourist destinations in Thailand, there’s no doubt that Phuket is one of the hardest-hit spots. The airport has been open for domestic flights since June 2020 but recorded only 775,118 domestic arrivals in the second half of 2020, down 57% year-on-year. Domestic tourists did not stay long either, averaging just 1.8 days, making little difference to hotels on the island.
Currently, the future’s not bright for Phuket’s luxury hotels, with average occupancy expected to remain below 25% and average daily rates expected to stay low during the first half of this year. The resurgence of Covid-19 in late December, just as Thailand appeared to have successfully suppressed the virus, has not helped matters. And with China imposing restrictions that prevent its nationals travelling internationally, there is no end in sight just yet.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
