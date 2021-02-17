70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort

Thailand is targeting a specific group of tourists. The rich. 70 foreign tourists are set to arrive on Sunday and a government spokesperson says they’ll be the first to undergo “villa quarantine.” They’ll spend their mandatory quarantine at a luxury resort in Phuket.

The group of 70 visitors from Brazil, Canada, France, Denmark, Ukraine and the United States are all rich, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin. The group has been travelling together in a “bubble” and are flying to Thailand on a chartered aircraft from Indonesia.

For the first 5 days of their 14 day quarantine period, the tourists will stay in their rooms at the Sri Panwa Hotel in Phuket. For the rest of their stay, the visitors can use the facilities throughout the resort.

The Thai government approved the “villa quarantine” measure last year, but this is the first time tourists are undergoing the luxurious quarantine.

“If villa quarantine is successfully implemented, meaning there will not be a Covid-19 case, or infection can be effectively controlled, we will be a tourist destination in the new era.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

