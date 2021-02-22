Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO

Yes, there are snakes in Bangkok. Apart from the odd reptile ‘critter’ lurking under the kitchen sink or looking down on you from a tree, there’s a much more ‘touristy’ alternative to check out Thailand’s slipperiest reptiles. Some are poisonous, most aren’t but you’ll learn more about them here at the Snake Farm at the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok. Pangrum headed out for some ‘snake’ action. Are you going to get up close and personal with these snakes?

(The Thaiger was not paid for this review in any manner)

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.