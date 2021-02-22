Thailand
Snakes in Bangkok. Get up close and personal… if you dare | VIDEO
Yes, there are snakes in Bangkok. Apart from the odd reptile ‘critter’ lurking under the kitchen sink or looking down on you from a tree, there’s a much more ‘touristy’ alternative to check out Thailand’s slipperiest reptiles. Some are poisonous, most aren’t but you’ll learn more about them here at the Snake Farm at the Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok. Pangrum headed out for some ‘snake’ action. Are you going to get up close and personal with these snakes?
(The Thaiger was not paid for this review in any manner)
Bangkok
Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
Bangkok bars and other nightlife venues may soon reopen. An announcement by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on the easing of disease control restrictions is expected today, according to Thai media.
The Ministry of Public Health has proposed reclassifying Bangkok as well as the neighbouring provinces Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, from “red” to “orange” zones. As an “orange controlled area,” bars and nightlife venues are likely to reopen and restaurants are likely to serve alcohol again.
Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of coronavirus infections, is expected to remain a “dark red zone” under maximum and strict control. 19 other provinces are likely to be reclassified as “green zones.”
The Emergency Decree, which was put in place last year and extended numerous times to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, is set to expire next Monday and will likely be extended again. Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the decree is still needed to help contain the outbreak in Samut Sakhon and Pathum Thani.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Bangkok
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
A Thailand celebrity was sentenced to jail for charges relating to his birthday party last month that became a notorious Covid-19 cluster. The South Bangkok District Court sentenced Techin Ploypetch, known as DJ Matoom, to 2 months in jail with a fine of 20,000 baht for violating the Emergency Decree which banned social gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The DJ pled guilty and the court cut his sentence in half to a month in jail and a 10,000 baht fine. The court also suspended his sentence for a year.
DJ Matoom held his 31st birthday party at a rooftop bar at Bangkok’s Banyan Tree Hotel on January 8 where people were drinking alcohol and not abiding by disease control practices like wearing face masks and social distancing. During this time, bars in Bangkok were closed and restaurants were prohibited from serving alcohol in an effort to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of Covid-19. The celebrity tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after his party.
Doctors reviewed the DJ Matoom’s travel history and say they believe he caught the virus at a New Years party in Chiang Mai, another Covid-19 cluster. Doctors say they believe a man who attended both the News Years party in Chiang Mai and the celebrity’s party in Bangkok spread the virus at both events.
30 people who tested positive for Covid-19 attended the New Years party in Chiang Mai, and 9 of them also went to the celebrity’s birthday party. People who attended the birthday party will also face criminal charges, according to police.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Tourism
Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO
Imagine a romantic cruise on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Or maybe just the finish to a long day of sight-seeing around the Thai city. Cruises on the Chao Phraya, looking back at the city of lights from the famous river is about as good as it gets. Some of the cruises can be quite expensive, although altogether worth it. Some are a little cheaper and provide an endless buffet of sumptuous Thai food and entertainment, including a traditional Thai culture show… like this one.
Pangrum finds a cruise on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht. That’s around US$20! And that includes all your food. For now alcohol can’t be served and, well… Covid. But keep this cruise in mind of you can get to the Thai capital at the moment. It’s unbeatable value. Over to you Pangrum…
