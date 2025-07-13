Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

Quick response praised as beachgoers watch dramatic rescue unfold

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
250 1 minute read
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)
Picture courtesy of คนชายเทวดา อะไรก้ได้ Facebook

A lifeguard at Kata Beach in Phuket rescued two French children using a surfboard after they were carried out to sea by a strong rip current and were unable to swim back to the shore.

Despite red flags being present to alert tourists to avoid entering the water due to rough conditions, the incident still took place.

The rescue, occurring on July 11, was captured in a video shared by a Facebook user named คนลาฝัน ผมมันจน.เลยต้องสุ้. The footage shows the lifeguard paddling out to save a 12 year old boy and girl, who were swimming unsupervised while their parents rested on the beach.

The lifeguard, who identified himself as Arm, noticed the children struggling against the growing current. He, along with a colleague, quickly grabbed surfboards and went out to assist, successfully bringing the children back to safety.

The children’s parents expressed their relief and gratitude to the lifeguards, offering a small cash token of appreciation for their prompt action.

They were also informed about the significance of red warning flags and other beach safety signs, which indicate safe and dangerous swimming areas, reported Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

In similar news, a law student is being hailed for heroically rescuing a five year old girl from drowning at Had Kudeua beach in Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district.

She shared her happiness at being able to use her training to save a life. The incident occurred on May 6, at around 1.30pm, when Ubon Ratchathani’s emergency response centre received a report of a child drowning. Rescue personnel from Sappasitthiprasong Hospital and volunteers from the Chikung Foundation were quickly sent to the location.

When they arrived, they found the student already performing first aid on the girl, who was conscious and coughing up water. The child was transported to the children’s intensive care unit at the hospital. She is currently out of immediate danger but remains under close medical observation.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong Crime News

Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

41 minutes ago
Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs Crime News

Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

59 minutes ago
Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui Crime News

Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

1 hour ago
Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia Crime News

Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia

3 hours ago
Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine Thailand News

Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist&#8217;s body found in canal after Bangkok accident Bangkok News

Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

3 hours ago
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam Bangkok News

Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

3 hours ago
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order Bangkok News

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

4 hours ago
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

4 hours ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

4 hours ago
Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri Thailand News

Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

4 hours ago
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video) Phuket News

Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

5 hours ago
Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man&#8217;s abduction, robbery Pattaya News

Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run Thailand News

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

24 hours ago
UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution Business News

UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution

1 day ago
Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

1 day ago
Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft Pattaya News

Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft

1 day ago
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

1 day ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

1 day ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

1 day ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

1 day ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
250 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x