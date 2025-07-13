Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

A lifeguard at Kata Beach in Phuket rescued two French children using a surfboard after they were carried out to sea by a strong rip current and were unable to swim back to the shore.

Despite red flags being present to alert tourists to avoid entering the water due to rough conditions, the incident still took place.

The rescue, occurring on July 11, was captured in a video shared by a Facebook user named คนลาฝัน ผมมันจน.เลยต้องสุ้. The footage shows the lifeguard paddling out to save a 12 year old boy and girl, who were swimming unsupervised while their parents rested on the beach.

The lifeguard, who identified himself as Arm, noticed the children struggling against the growing current. He, along with a colleague, quickly grabbed surfboards and went out to assist, successfully bringing the children back to safety.

The children’s parents expressed their relief and gratitude to the lifeguards, offering a small cash token of appreciation for their prompt action.

They were also informed about the significance of red warning flags and other beach safety signs, which indicate safe and dangerous swimming areas, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a law student is being hailed for heroically rescuing a five year old girl from drowning at Had Kudeua beach in Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district.

She shared her happiness at being able to use her training to save a life. The incident occurred on May 6, at around 1.30pm, when Ubon Ratchathani’s emergency response centre received a report of a child drowning. Rescue personnel from Sappasitthiprasong Hospital and volunteers from the Chikung Foundation were quickly sent to the location.

When they arrived, they found the student already performing first aid on the girl, who was conscious and coughing up water. The child was transported to the children’s intensive care unit at the hospital. She is currently out of immediate danger but remains under close medical observation.