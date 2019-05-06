One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga
A boy has drowned while two others have been rescued from the seas off Phang Nga. At 4.20am this morning the dead body of a 12 year old was found under the Natai Bridge, about one kilometre from where he went missing.
Kokkloi Police were notified that the three children had been washed out to sea by a wave near the Natai Pier in Kokloi, Phang Nga yesterday.
Two of them were male twins aged 12 years old named Ittikorn and Ittinop R-ree, the other was a nine year old girl Sukanya Saeang.
Two of them were rescued – Ittakorn and Sukanya – while Ittinop remained missing. The search was launched immediately and continued until dark but failed to find the boy. The search continuing again this morning when they found the boy’s body.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phang Nga. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
“The number of patients is expected to rise as rain has begun falling in some southern provinces.”
Residents of provinces in Thailand’s upper South are being warned that dengue could spread now that the annual monsoon rains have arrived.
Doctor Sirilak Thaicharoen, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s 11th Disease Control Office, said 1,165 people in seven upper Southern provinces had contracted dengue virus in 2019 resulting in one death so far. She said most of the dengue patients were children between the ages of 10 and 14, though those aged 5 to 9 years old are the second-biggest age group affected.
Nakhon Si Thammarat has the largest number of dengue patients, followed by Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani and Chumphon.
Nationwide, 12,545 people have caught the virus this year resulting in 14 deaths, she said.
Dengue is spread by mosquito bites. Between 4 to 7 days after a bite from an infected mosquito, victims develop flu-like symptoms which include a sudden high fever coming in separate waves, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint and bone pain, severe headache and a skin rash with red spots. There is no antiviral treatment available.
The main way to prevent its spread is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos.
Here is The Thaiger’s much-read Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Fishing crew release Manta rays after getting snared in their nets
A fishing boat has released two giant Manta rays, tangled in its nets, back to the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga’s Kura Buri. The crew have won wide praise for releasing the snared rays.
Thana Ketsa-ard, owner of the Thanakorn 99 fishing boat, posted a video on Facebook at 12.30am on Tuesday night showing his workers rescuing the two Manta rays just hours’ earlier.
The trawler crew had hauled up the net only to discover the two rays, which grow up to 7 metres in width, were trapped along with their normal catch. The clip shows the crew in the water helping to release the mantas from the net about 7 nautical miles off the Similan Island.
Thana comments in the post that he had ordered his men to free the rays, each of which weighed about 150 kilograms. The largest mantas can reach 1,350 kilograms.
Thana had earlier won praise from Facebook users after he posted a clip of his crew releasing a Leatherback turtle, which weighed about 300 kilograms, back to the sea after it was trapped in the boat’s net.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand’s Michelin Guide adds Chiang Mai
Michelin say they’re extending The Michelin Guide in Thailand to cover the northern city of Chiang Mai with the new edition The Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang Nga 2020.
The extended foodie guide will be released at the end of 2019.
This third edition of The Michelin Guide in Thailand will continue to showcase the country’s three unique and most vibrant regional food scenes “from the fertile central plains and coastal south, to the mountainous north”.
According to Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Country Director of Michelin Siam and Secretary General of Michelin East Asia and Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second-largest city, is rich with cultural and culinary treasures that make this city deserving of being highlighted in The Michelin Guide for its distinctive local cuisine, as well as the region’s unique character and style.
“With Chiang Mai as an addition to Bangkok, Phuket, and Phang-Nga, this edition of The Michelin Guide serves as a true testimony of the regional diversity of Thai food, which varies due to the combination of climate, geography, culture, history, and ethnicities of each region.
“This makes Thailand an ideal and truly exciting gastro-tourism destination,” said Mr. Trai-Ukos.
Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), says: “Chiang Mai’s fantastic food is reason enough to visit – as the city is one of the best dining destinations in Thailand. However, this city has a lot more to offer – ranging from natural to cultural attractions.”
Through the gastronomic journeys which will be inspired by the forthcoming edition of The Michelin Guide, it is believed that Chiang Mai will be known among tourists in greater depth, and become another gastro-tourism magnet for Thailand.”
SOURCE: Michelin Guide
