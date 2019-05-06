Six gamblers arrested in Thalang | The Thaiger

Fire has gutted a steamed bun shop in Wichit this afternoon.

Wichit Police were notified of the fire at the steamed bun shop near the Dawroong Intersection in Wichit at 12.35pm.

Fire fighters arrived at the building to find fire and smoke had already engulfed part of the third floor. The shop was not open at the time. Fire fighters took 15 minutes to control the fire.

58 year old Onanong Kaewpang, the shop’s owner, says five people were in the building on the first floor. They escaped from the building when they heard about the fire burning above.

The Phuket Forensic Police are investigating the cause of the fire.