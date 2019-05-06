Six gamblers arrested in Thalang | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

Six gamblers arrested in Thalang

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

12 hours ago

on

Six gamblers arrested in Thalang

The Thalang Police have arrested six gamblers his weekend.

Police have arrested six gamblers at the side of a road near a rubber plantation in Srisoonthorn over the weekend. Some of them have escaped when the police approached. Police say they are unsure at this stage why the gamblers were playing on the side of the road in sight of the public, and passing police.

Police have seized 2,770 baht cash and ‘Sicbo’ gambling items. They were taken to Thalang Police Station. They are facing charges with illegal gambling.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Phuket

Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

9 hours ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit

Fire has gutted a steamed bun shop in Wichit this afternoon.

Wichit Police were notified of the fire at the steamed bun shop near the Dawroong Intersection in Wichit at 12.35pm.

Fire fighters arrived at the building to find fire and smoke had already engulfed part of the third floor. The shop was not open at the time. Fire fighters took 15 minutes to control the fire.

58 year old Onanong Kaewpang, the shop’s owner, says five people were in the building on the first floor. They escaped from the building when they heard about the fire burning above.

The Phuket Forensic Police are investigating the cause of the fire.



Phuket

Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

10 hours ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches

PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service / Newshawk Phuket

Phuket lifeguards are warning all swimmer at Phuket’s beaches of strong waves and rip currents.

The head of Patong Lifeguard Service Somprasong Sangchart has warned of strong currents, even at Patong beach. Red flags have been set up along the beach.

Meanwhile red flags have also been set up on other beaches as there are some rip current at many of the west coast beaches today whipped up by the 30 kph westerly winds.

The winds are expected be strong for at least the remainder of this week according to the forecast.



Phuket

Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

16 hours ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach

PHOTOS: Niruj

A sea turtle has been rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach.

Tourists who were walking along the beach discovered the beached turtle. They informed beach vendors. Kusoldharm rescue workers were then contacted and headed to the scene.

The turtle was still alive but was weak and becoming dry as it has been sitting under the sun for long time. They helped to bring the turtle onto the beach and used a wet towel to cover it and keep it moist.

The turtle was 14 centimetres wide, 22 centimetres long and weighed about five kilograms. It is believed that the turtle is an Olive Ridley sea turtle.

Rescue workers took the turtle to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) at Cape Panwa where it will continue to recover under observation before being released back to the sea.



ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว5 hours ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว12 hours ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว4 days ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 days ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 days ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ6 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดารา1 week ago

แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก | The Thaiger
ภาคเหนือ2 weeks ago

สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
เขย่าเกาะฟิลิปปินส์ แผ่นดินไหวขนาด 6.3 ตึกไหวสะเทือน ตายแล้ว 5 ราย | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

เขย่าเกาะฟิลิปปินส์ แผ่นดินไหวขนาด 6.3 ตึกไหวสะเทือน ตายแล้ว 5 ราย

