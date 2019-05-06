Six gamblers arrested in Thalang | The Thaiger

Phuket
Six gamblers arrested in Thalang
The Thalang Police have arrested six gamblers his weekend.
Police have arrested six gamblers at the side of a road near a rubber plantation in Srisoonthorn over the weekend. Some of them have escaped when the police approached. Police say they are unsure at this stage why the gamblers were playing on the side of the road in sight of the public, and passing police.
Police have seized 2,770 baht cash and ‘Sicbo’ gambling items. They were taken to Thalang Police Station. They are facing charges with illegal gambling.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit
Fire has gutted a steamed bun shop in Wichit this afternoon.
Wichit Police were notified of the fire at the steamed bun shop near the Dawroong Intersection in Wichit at 12.35pm.
Fire fighters arrived at the building to find fire and smoke had already engulfed part of the third floor. The shop was not open at the time. Fire fighters took 15 minutes to control the fire.
58 year old Onanong Kaewpang, the shop’s owner, says five people were in the building on the first floor. They escaped from the building when they heard about the fire burning above.
The Phuket Forensic Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Phuket
Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches
PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service / Newshawk Phuket
Phuket lifeguards are warning all swimmer at Phuket’s beaches of strong waves and rip currents.
The head of Patong Lifeguard Service Somprasong Sangchart has warned of strong currents, even at Patong beach. Red flags have been set up along the beach.
Meanwhile red flags have also been set up on other beaches as there are some rip current at many of the west coast beaches today whipped up by the 30 kph westerly winds.
The winds are expected be strong for at least the remainder of this week according to the forecast.
Phuket
Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach
PHOTOS: Niruj
A sea turtle has been rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach.
Tourists who were walking along the beach discovered the beached turtle. They informed beach vendors. Kusoldharm rescue workers were then contacted and headed to the scene.
The turtle was still alive but was weak and becoming dry as it has been sitting under the sun for long time. They helped to bring the turtle onto the beach and used a wet towel to cover it and keep it moist.
The turtle was 14 centimetres wide, 22 centimetres long and weighed about five kilograms. It is believed that the turtle is an Olive Ridley sea turtle.
Rescue workers took the turtle to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) at Cape Panwa where it will continue to recover under observation before being released back to the sea.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
“Nong Gee” turns heads at Koh Samui military conscription
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
3 metre python hides in toilet. Bites man’s penis.
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Forest fires very close to a revered shrine in Mae Hong Son
Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit
Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches
Brunei backs down on gay sex death penalty
One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga
Tham Luang caves to be properly explored and mapped
Six gamblers arrested in Thalang
Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014
Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
Where in the world is the best cuisine?
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
เขย่าเกาะฟิลิปปินส์ แผ่นดินไหวขนาด 6.3 ตึกไหวสะเทือน ตายแล้ว 5 ราย
Trending
-
Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
-
Coronation3 days ago
HM The King pardons thousands of prisoners
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Royal Coronation – Schedule of events
-
Phuket4 days ago
British man, who locked himself in a Phuket condo, removed – VIDEO
-
Environment2 days ago
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
-
Business2 days ago
Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand