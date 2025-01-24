Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A Pattaya delivery rider suffered painful injuries after being caught by a low-hanging communication cable while riding through Soi Kho Phai, South Pattaya, yesterday, January 23.

The victim, 44 year old Koson Kongsila, has urged local officials to take action, warning that similar hazards could put others at risk.

Recounting the shocking incident, Koson explained he was riding his motorcycle home after a delivery when he noticed another motorcyclist ahead swerving to avoid an unknown object or person. Unable to react in time, Koson was snagged by the cable, which looped around his neck and face, leaving painful burns.

“I was lucky to be going at a low speed, or it could have been much worse.”

Although the accident nearly caused him to crash, Koson managed to stay upright. After freeing himself, he secured the hazardous cable to the base of a nearby utility pole to prevent further harm to others, reported Pattaya Mail.

The burns on Koson’s neck and face required medical attention, and he later filed a police report about the incident.

“This isn’t just about me. There are likely other loose cables like this in Pattaya. Officials need to take responsibility before someone is seriously hurt.”

Residents have long complained about poorly maintained communication and electrical cables hanging dangerously low across city streets, a common issue in many parts of Thailand.

The issue of dangerous hanging cables stems from the haphazard installation and maintenance of utility lines in Thailand, including electrical wires, communication cables, and internet lines, often left dangling dangerously close to the ground. The Thai government, in collaboration with utility companies, has initiated efforts to bury cables underground in major cities like Bangkok. However, progress has been slow and limited to key tourist areas. Officials have begun cracking down on illegal installations and poorly maintained infrastructure, but enforcement remains inconsistent.